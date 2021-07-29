Pakistan neither responsible for Taliban, nor are we their spokespersons: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan cannot be held "responsible" for the actions of the Taliban in the aftermath of US and its allies' ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding that his government is not a spokesperson for the militant group.

"What the Taliban are doing or aren't doing has nothing to do with us. We are not responsible, neither are we spokespersons for the Taliban," he said in comments to Afghan media representatives that were aired on Thursday.

The premier's remarks come a day after US journalist Judy Woodruff, during an interview, asked him about Pakistan alleged military, intelligence and financial support to the Afghan Taliban.

PM Imran today distanced Islamabad from the happenings in Kabul, saying: "All we want is peace in Afghanistan."

He said that the Afghans had a choice to make: to either pursue the US-backed military solution or to pursue a political settlement where there is an inclusive government. "[The latter] is the only solution," he said.

"There are three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, almost all of them are Pashtuns and most will have sympathies with the Taliban. How is Pakistan supposed to check who is going over there to fight when we have about 30,000 people crossing into Afghanistan every day. How is Pakistan going to check that?"

"We have three million refugees in Pakistan [...] how can Pakistan be held responsible? There are refugee camps with 100,000 and 500,000 people."

He said it was not possible for Pakistan to sift through the refugee camps to find out who was pro-Taliban and who was not, adding that until recently there was no physical border between the two countries.

"The Durand Line was imaginary," he said, referring to the 2640-kilometre-long border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has completed 90 per cent of the border fencing.

"We are trying our best, but it is not possible to hold Pakistan responsible when you have over three million refugees here."

'Discrepancy in what Afghan envoy's daughter says and what evidence shows'

Commenting on the recent incident involving the Afghan ambassador's daughter in Islamabad, the premier said that authorities had charted out the exact path taken by Silsila Alikhil. He said that taxi drivers were traced and interrogated.

"Unfortunately, what the ambassador's daughter is saying and what the cameras show do not add up. She says she was put in a taxi, taken away and beaten up. But there is a picture of that taxi and she is sitting there and she is fine."

He said that the police had pulled all the records and there was a "discrepancy". He said that since the ambassador's daughter had gone back to Afghanistan there was no way to confirm what had happened.

