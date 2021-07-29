Dawn Logo

Pakistan neither responsible for Taliban, nor are we their spokespersons: PM Imran

Published July 29, 2021 - Updated July 29, 2021 12:30pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan interacts with the Afghan media. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan cannot be held "responsible" for the actions of the Taliban in the aftermath of US and its allies' ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding that his government is not a spokesperson for the militant group.

"What the Taliban are doing or aren't doing has nothing to do with us. We are not responsible, neither are we spokespersons for the Taliban," he said in comments to Afghan media representatives that were aired on Thursday.

The premier's remarks come a day after US journalist Judy Woodruff, during an interview, asked him about Pakistan alleged military, intelligence and financial support to the Afghan Taliban.

PM Imran today distanced Islamabad from the happenings in Kabul, saying: "All we want is peace in Afghanistan."

He said that the Afghans had a choice to make: to either pursue the US-backed military solution or to pursue a political settlement where there is an inclusive government. "[The latter] is the only solution," he said.

"There are three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, almost all of them are Pashtuns and most will have sympathies with the Taliban. How is Pakistan supposed to check who is going over there to fight when we have about 30,000 people crossing into Afghanistan every day. How is Pakistan going to check that?"

"We have three million refugees in Pakistan [...] how can Pakistan be held responsible? There are refugee camps with 100,000 and 500,000 people."

He said it was not possible for Pakistan to sift through the refugee camps to find out who was pro-Taliban and who was not, adding that until recently there was no physical border between the two countries.

"The Durand Line was imaginary," he said, referring to the 2640-kilometre-long border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has completed 90 per cent of the border fencing.

"We are trying our best, but it is not possible to hold Pakistan responsible when you have over three million refugees here."

'Discrepancy in what Afghan envoy's daughter says and what evidence shows'

Commenting on the recent incident involving the Afghan ambassador's daughter in Islamabad, the premier said that authorities had charted out the exact path taken by Silsila Alikhil. He said that taxi drivers were traced and interrogated.

"Unfortunately, what the ambassador's daughter is saying and what the cameras show do not add up. She says she was put in a taxi, taken away and beaten up. But there is a picture of that taxi and she is sitting there and she is fine."

He said that the police had pulled all the records and there was a "discrepancy". He said that since the ambassador's daughter had gone back to Afghanistan there was no way to confirm what had happened.

More to follow

RocknRolla
Jul 29, 2021 12:02pm
Best PM EVERRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
Reply
RocknRolla
Jul 29, 2021 12:03pm
Best PM Ever!
Reply
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 29, 2021 12:07pm
In my view, US did not expect the defeat and ambarrassment in Afghanistan after over 20 years occupation. Now, Talibans have strengthened their position and will not accept any dictation from US or anybody else, this is exactly what Imran has said and advocating. Frankly, both US and India are worried and their unilateral decisions are being questioned and will be challenged in due course - removal of Ghani and mutual agreement with Taliban is the only way forward. There is no other way out.
Reply
Raza
Jul 29, 2021 12:13pm
I am seeing Biggest Investment lost of India.
Reply
NoName
Jul 29, 2021 12:14pm
Agreed with PM Imran Khan. The Taliban is an Afghan Pashtun group, it's comprised of ethnic Afghan Pashtuns who are citizens of Afghanistan. What we are looking at Afghanistan is a power struggle among citizens. Pakistan should distance itself AWAY from Afghanistan and USA's wars. Stay away from both as both are a lost cause.
Reply
Follower
Jul 29, 2021 12:18pm
PM is spot on. No need to be apologetic about Afghan and Taliban crisis. The Mayor of Kabul isn't willing to share the government with Taliban, so why is he complaining about the Taliban incursions? It's an Afghan crisis and they must settle it themselves.
Reply
Charlie Hebdo
Jul 29, 2021 12:23pm
Another about turn. What changed?
Reply

