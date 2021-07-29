Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 29, 2021

Blinken in veiled criticism of Indian democracy

AFPPublished July 29, 2021 - Updated July 29, 2021 09:37am
India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint news conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi. — AFP
India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint news conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi. — AFP

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a veiled warning on Wednesday about Indian democracy backsliding in his first official visit to New Delhi.

Rights groups say civil liberties and the space for dissent are under increasing attack in the world’s biggest democracy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Antony Blinken told a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that the US and India “take seriously our responsibility to deliver freedom, equality and opportunity to all of our people”. But he added “we know that we must constantly do more on these fronts, and neither of us has achieved the ideals that we set for ourselves”.

Democracies should “always seek to strengthen our democratic institutions, expand access to justice and opportunity, stand up forcefully for fundamental freedoms”, Blinken said. Under Modi, India has made growing use of anti-terrorism legislation and “sedition” laws to arrest campaigners, journalists, students and others.

The Modi administration has also brought in legislation that detractors say discriminates against India’s 170-million-strong Muslim minority.

The government denies cracking down on criticism and says people of all religions have equal rights.

Taliban gains

Behind closed doors, Indian officials were believed to have expressed alarm over Taliban gains in Afghanistan and pressed Blinken for more support in the border standoff with China.

India-US relations have historically been prickly, but China’s growing assertiveness has pushed them closer, particularly since deadly clashes last year on the disputed Indo-Chinese Himalayan frontier.

But according to Brahma Chellaney, strategic affairs expert at India’s Centre for Policy Research, US backing has “slipped a notch” since Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump as president in January.

“India is locked in a military standoff with China, but unlike top Trump administration officials who publicly condemned China’s aggression and backed India, no one in Team Biden has so far lent open support to India,” Chellaney said.

President Biden has further riled New Delhi with Washington’s “rushed and poorly planned exit from Afghanistan”, Chellaney added.

Delhi is worried that a possible takeover by the Taliban will turn the country into a base for militants to attack India.

India, a firm backer of the Afghan government with billions of dollars in development aid, recently evacuated 50 staff from its Kandahar consulate due to the worsening security situation.

Antony Blinken told the news conference that despite withdrawing troops, the United States “remains very engaged” in support of the beleaguered Afghan government, providing security support and other assistance.

“There has to be a peaceful resolution which requires the Taliban and the Afghan government to come to the table,” Blinken added.

Published in Dawn, July 29th , 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Jul 29, 2021 10:07am
India is not largest democracy but largest fascist state. World knows it, so dont try and fool everyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 29, 2021 10:25am
Shame for India. US should say more on Indian sham democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Siddhartha-Kolkata
Jul 29, 2021 10:34am
@Zak, Look who is talking?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Growth stories
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Growth stories

Reza Baqir says next year’s external financing needs are fully secured, which is reassuring, but there are years after that too.
A future PM?
Updated 29 Jul 2021

A future PM?

Weightlifter Talha Talib should be given a hero’s welcome at the highest level.
Making sense of AJK polls
Updated 28 Jul 2021

Making sense of AJK polls

It was perhaps the dirtiest electioneering in AJK’s history with leaders accusing each other of treachery.

Editorial

29 Jul 2021

Saudi FM’s visit

THE Saudi-Pakistan relationship is decades old and has weathered a number of geopolitical storms. Of late, ties came...
29 Jul 2021

SBP’s high hopes

THE June spike in the current account deficit notwithstanding, the State Bank doesn’t look too worried about the...
Joy and sadness on K2
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Joy and sadness on K2

Pakistan’s mountains have a commercial value that remains untapped.
Renewed threat of militancy
Updated 28 Jul 2021

Renewed threat of militancy

The only way out of a scenario that threatens the hard-won peace against militancy is to engage with the Afghan Taliban.
Updated 28 Jul 2021

‘Hepatitis can’t wait’

WITH a large part of the world’s health resources diverted towards fighting wave after wave of Covid-19, it is ...
28 Jul 2021

Door-to-door jab

THE Punjab government’s move to take its coronavirus vaccination drive to the doorsteps of people in five ...