Senate body satisfied with police’s handling of Noor murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the performance of police in Noor Mukadam’s murder case.

The committee chairman, Senator Walid Iqbal, after its maiden meeting, informed the media that members would extend complete support to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

“We have been briefed by the IG police and are convinced that they are handling the case professionally. Some critical information cannot be shared, which can affect police investigation. We have appreciated the police and its senior officials for monitoring the case every step of the way and leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served,” Mr Iqbal said.

“We would like to urge people, who are obviously annoyed and displeased, to not attack the police on social media until investigations are concluded,” he added.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said: “The committee has also decided to visit the bereaved family to update them on the proceedings and assure support of parliamentarians and all that they can do to ensure justice is served. Overall, we are satisfied with how the case is being handled.”

“There are many individuals complicit. The girl’s life could have been saved if the incident had been reported in time, instead of calling workers at Therapyworks; because the family of the murderer is influential, we have asked the police that there should be no extraneous influences,” Mr Syed said.

According to police, the suspect was not psychologically unstable, he added.

SSP investigation Attaur Rehman said the parents and two servants of the suspect, Zahir Jaffer, had also been arrested and his name was added to the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent him from leaving the country.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said it was a good thing that the parents of the murderer were also arrested. “In such cases, families often reached a compromise but the state should pursue the case to ensure justice is served,” she added.

The committee took up the matter of increase in cases of violence against women across the country. Members were not satisfied with the role of police and judiciary in resolving cases of violence against women and also deliberated upon improving laws for the future.

According to the commitee chairman, cases of violence against women exceeded 50,000 between the years 2011 and 2017. Commenting on the deteriorating state of law and order, he said more than 44 million individuals owned small arms and only six million had licences for these weapons whereas only 1pc of funding was allocated from the already miniscule health budget for mental health services.

Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended

The prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Zahir Jaffer, was remanded in police custody for another three days on Wednesday, police said.

He has been in police custody since his arrest on July 20 and was produced in court for the fourth time. After hearing the arguments, he was given in police custody for three more days.

Investigating officer Inspector Abdul Sattar told Dawn that further remand of the accused was sought for verification of evidence and circumstances of the incident.

According to a police officer, evidence, including mobile phones, was recovered by the investigators. During the next three days, they will verify whether the evidence belonged or was linked in any way with the suspect and the victim, he said, adding the complainant and others affiliated with the victim and defendant will also be approached.

