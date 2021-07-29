Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 29, 2021

Illegal constructions caused nullahs to overflow in Islamabad's E-11

Kashif AbbasiPublished July 29, 2021 - Updated July 29, 2021 08:29am
Residents gather as they look at a damaged car submerged in the flood waters after heavy monsoon rains in Islamabad on July 28. — AFP
Residents gather as they look at a damaged car submerged in the flood waters after heavy monsoon rains in Islamabad on July 28. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Weak regulatory check on housing societies by the civic agency and district administration was the cause of the tragic incident in E-11 where two people died due to urban flooding while three cars and several motorcycles were washed away.

A woman and her child were killed in the unapproved Medical Cooperative Housing Society in E-11/2 when gushing water from an overflowing nullah, broke the rear wall of the house and entered the basement.

E-11, located in the heart of the city, is dotted with unauthorised high-rise buildings and several illegal cooperative housing schemes. However, no serious action was taken against them by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and district administration, which deal with such housing schemes.

On the other hand, housing schemes and other owners have narrowed down nullahs that cross through the sector. The street where the affected house is located has been built on a nullah.

During a visit to the area, it was noted that seemingly the incident took place due to heavy rain (103mm) and existence of narrow nullahs.

The nullah in the E-12/D-12 side was covered and narrowed down due to construction of the housing society; after around 200 metres, it joins another narrow stream coming from the D-11 side, creating a bottleneck, forcing the water to gush out.

The water entered the basements of a large number of houses and commercial plazas and till evening the owners of buildings remained busy in draining the water out.

“After offering Fajr prayers, I saw flash flood inundating our street. I tried to run away, but I could not do so due to water in the street. It was a terrible scene,” said Farhan Zafar, a resident of the worst-affected street of E-11.

The deaths took place in a house in Zafar’s neighbourhood.

“When I heard screaming and mourning, I thought my neighbours are worried due to flash flood, but later we came to know that rainwater had entered their basement from the rear side of their house,” he said.

Another resident, Chaudhry Saeed, said: “We were helpless; we saw the flash flood, which also washed away at least three cars and some motorcycles.”

He recalled that a few years ago, the management of the society had built a road on the nullah after covering it. He said the nullah had also become a dumping site for the societies operating in E-11.

Real Estate Golra, which also falls in E-11, was exempted from acquisition by the orders of former president Gen Ayub Khan due to presence of the Golra shrine. Therefore, CDA did not acquire the sector, except a portion of it, namely the northern strip, which was allotted to those affected by land acquisition in F-11 and F-12.

Those allotted the land, however, sold it to private developers, who built five housing schemes in the sectors. These are Medical Cooperative, Federation Cooperative, Federal Services Society, Police Foundation and Multi-Professional Housing Society.

Many other developers have also constructed unauthorised multi-storey apartment buildings in E-11.

Sources in CDA said the Medical, Federation and Services cooperative housing schemes did not have the approved layout plan and the civic agency’s no objection certificate. They said the layout plan of Medical Housing Scheme was approved, but due to violations it was cancelled many years ago.

The CDA after cancelling the layout plan did not take any action to stop growth of the scheme, whereas office of registrar, Cooperative Housing Society of ICT also failed to take any action.

Like E-11, there was flooding in D-12 and some other areas of Islamabad. Rainwater entered in slums of F-6, F-7, G-6 and in some houses of G-7.

CDA’s rescuers and officials of fire brigade, sanitation directorate and water supply remained busy in the rescue operation. CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat also visited E-11.

Addressing a joint press conference, CDA Member Finance Rana Shakeel Asghar and DC Hamza Shafqaat told journalists that the operation for draining out water from all affected areas of Islamabad had been completed.

Mr Asghar said the society had been served a show-cause notice while CDA had decided to check construction and bylaws of all housing societies.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asif
Jul 29, 2021 08:32am
CDA IN ACTION. Have the look at the state of present Islamabad? The commission Mafia has ruined this city as well.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Jul 29, 2021 08:45am
All under PMIK’s watch. The incompetent government knows no bounds
Reply Recommend 0
JusticeLoCorruptionHi
Jul 29, 2021 08:48am
Now PM understand the simple logic more rain means more water.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 29, 2021 08:54am
A damning tale of rampant corruption and malpractice under previous governments. No wonder Pakistanis keep kicking them now.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Jul 29, 2021 08:57am
In Islamabad CDA is so vigilant that no flower pot can be put outside without their assent. They take bribes and look away, and go and bother innocent people. Islamabad was only as good as the original master plan made by foreigners.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamad
Jul 29, 2021 09:02am
Get hold of all those CDA officials who took bribe and looked the other way.
Reply Recommend 0
Dadeeji
Jul 29, 2021 09:04am
The sad situation of unauthorized construction of tall buildings and houses in housing societies clearly demonstrates how poor is the enforcement of the law—thanks to deeply entrenched corruption in our society.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Jul 29, 2021 09:12am
Too little , too late .
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Jul 29, 2021 09:13am
@Dadeeji, this is the situation of every city and urban development in Pakistan. Alas.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim Sultan
Jul 29, 2021 09:14am
In the light of this, please remove all illegal constructions in Karachi too. All big nullahs in the main city and around the city areas are occupied.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Growth stories
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Growth stories

Reza Baqir says next year’s external financing needs are fully secured, which is reassuring, but there are years after that too.
A future PM?
Updated 29 Jul 2021

A future PM?

Weightlifter Talha Talib should be given a hero’s welcome at the highest level.
Making sense of AJK polls
Updated 28 Jul 2021

Making sense of AJK polls

It was perhaps the dirtiest electioneering in AJK’s history with leaders accusing each other of treachery.

Editorial

29 Jul 2021

Saudi FM’s visit

THE Saudi-Pakistan relationship is decades old and has weathered a number of geopolitical storms. Of late, ties came...
29 Jul 2021

SBP’s high hopes

THE June spike in the current account deficit notwithstanding, the State Bank doesn’t look too worried about the...
Joy and sadness on K2
Updated 29 Jul 2021

Joy and sadness on K2

Pakistan’s mountains have a commercial value that remains untapped.
Renewed threat of militancy
Updated 28 Jul 2021

Renewed threat of militancy

The only way out of a scenario that threatens the hard-won peace against militancy is to engage with the Afghan Taliban.
Updated 28 Jul 2021

‘Hepatitis can’t wait’

WITH a large part of the world’s health resources diverted towards fighting wave after wave of Covid-19, it is ...
28 Jul 2021

Door-to-door jab

THE Punjab government’s move to take its coronavirus vaccination drive to the doorsteps of people in five ...