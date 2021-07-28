Dawn Logo

US, India agree to expand multilateral security partnership

APPublished July 28, 2021 - Updated July 28, 2021 09:28pm
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, right, welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India on Wednesday. — AP
The top diplomats of India and the United States pledged on Wednesday to expand their multilateral security partnership, underscoring the deepening of ties between the two countries concerned over China’s growing influence in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met in New Delhi and sought to strengthen a regional front against Beijing’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and their cooperation in Afghanistan.

They also lauded each country’s help in fighting the coronavirus and said their vaccine partnership is an effort to end the pandemic.

“There are few relationships in the world that are more vital than [the] one between the US and India. We are the world’s two leading democracies and our diversity fuels our national strength,” Blinken said at a joint news conference.

Washington has made no secret of the US desire for India’s help in isolating China. The two countries have steadily ramped up their military relationship and signed a string of defence deals.

The US and India are part of the Quad regional alliance that also includes Japan and Australia and focuses on China’s growing economic and military strength. China has called the Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.

Blinken’s India visit comes just days after the No 2 US diplomat, Wendy Sherman, was in China.

Afghanistan may become 'pariah state'

Blinken said he and Jaishankar also discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan, where the US is expected to complete its military withdrawal in August. He called India’s contribution to the stability of Afghanistan “vital”.

Blinken said there was no “military solution” to the conflict in Afghanistan and that the country would turn into a “pariah state” if the Taliban takes control by force.

“We will continue to work together to sustain the gains of the Afghan people and support regional stability after the withdrawal of coalition forces from the country,” Blinken said.

Read: India's military czar concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

Jaishankar said the world wishes to see an “independent, sovereign, democratic and stable Afghanistan at peace with itself and with its neighbours”, and cautioned that the country’s “independence and sovereignty will only be ensured if it is free from malign influences”.

New Delhi has often expressed concern that a Taliban takeover could lead to security threats against India.

India has provided Afghan security forces with operational training and military equipment, even though it has had no troops on the ground. It has also provided more than $2 billion in development aid to Afghanistan.

In June, India’s foreign ministry said it was in contact with “various stakeholders” in Afghanistan to discuss its future. More recently, officials from the two countries have increased mutual visits.

“New Delhi is clearly stepping up its game on the Afghanistan front,” said Micheal Kugelman of the Asia Programme at the Washington-based Wilson Centre. “Its decision to engage more in regional diplomacy on Afghanistan signifies a desire to be more of a player than it has in the past.”

Democratic principles

In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Wednesday, Blinken discussed the pandemic, security and defence cooperation, including Quad, and “shared values and democratic principles”, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Earlier during his visit, Blinken spoke to civil society leaders and said fundamental freedoms and rule of law are “tenets of democracies” like the US and India.

Opponents of Modi’s governing Hindu nationalist party have accused it of stifling dissent and introducing divisive policies that discriminate against Muslims and other minorities. Modi has also been accused of trying to silence voices critical of his administration’s handling of the pandemic.

India routinely denies criticism of its human rights record. It has also rejected criticism by foreign governments and rights groups that civil liberties have contracted in the country.

“We believe that all people deserve to have a voice in their government, to be treated with respect, no matter who they are,” Blinken said.

Read: US report regrets India’s fall from ranks of free nations

But experts say human rights concerns are unlikely to fundamentally affect the US-India relationship.

“For all the rhetoric trumpeting the shared values that drive partnership, it really boils down to shared interests,” Kugelman said. “At the end of the day, so long as China’s rise continues to be a common concern, the relationship will have no trouble operating on all cylinders.”

Blinken will travel to Kuwait after his India visit.

Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Jul 28, 2021 09:28pm
Nothing new. American is just using India as tissue paper. Best of luck India.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Jul 28, 2021 09:35pm
@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, India is not Pakistan. India will play its games and do what is right for it.
Reply Recommend 0
mohsin, UK
Jul 28, 2021 09:41pm
very good as expected, the US has had its way but when it comes to the crunch it'll be very interesting to see where the lackeys will go.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jul 28, 2021 09:50pm
@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, You know better-right?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 28, 2021 09:53pm
Write down for future reference, US will betray India once their initial motives are met. Just wait and see, the honeymoon will soon be over!.
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Jul 28, 2021 09:57pm
"India’s foreign ministry said it was in contact with “various stakeholders” in Afghanistan to discuss its future" Should our Frontier Corps simply repatriate these "stakeholders" directly to Delhi next time?
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jul 28, 2021 09:58pm
@mohsin, UK, very good as expected, the US has had its way but when it comes to the crunch it'll be very interesting to see where the lackeys will go." You are right, which is why relationship with the US should always be transactional. India is doing well to exploit the current situation to the optimum.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 28, 2021 10:00pm
The US is in perpetual decline. Having lost wars and squandered trillions doing so while it’s infrastructure crumbles and minorities rise up against systemic racism. Both countries are made for each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 28, 2021 10:01pm
Very encouraging development. Modi, Shah and Jaishankar play their cards wisely.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 28, 2021 10:03pm
Where is Pakistan? Our Government only take interest in Kashmir and Afghanistan , and india is making strong relationship with strong countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Azam
Jul 28, 2021 10:12pm
@Cardiac Arrest , That the time shall tell.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthPrevails
Jul 28, 2021 10:14pm
India actually balances its relationships, always. For e.g. Indo-Russian engagement is as close as it can be. India has over 60bn dollar trade with China as well..
Reply Recommend 0

