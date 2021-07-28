Dawn Logo

Rain delays first West Indies-Pakistan T20

AFPPublished July 28, 2021 - Updated July 28, 2021 08:57pm
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put West Indies in to bat but steady showers prevented play from getting underway. — PCB/ File
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put West Indies in to bat but steady showers prevented play from getting underway. — PCB/ File

Rain has delayed the start of the first T20 International of the rescheduled four-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put West Indies in to bat but steady showers prevented play from getting underway.

Following his success in the just-completed ODI series against Australia, the home side included left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein in their line-up.

He will complement wrist-spinner Hayden Walsh, the “Man of the Series” in the 4-1 T20I triumph over the Aussies in St Lucia two weeks ago.

Pakistan are giving a debut to 19-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Wasim in a side which shows two other changes from the team which concluded the three-match T20I series in England earlier this month.

Sharjeel Khan comes in at the top of the order while Azam Khan slots into the middle-order.

Teams

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 28, 2021 09:00pm
It seems bad weather and rain is the spoiler in today's inaugural match between greenshirts and the hosts West Indies.
