Pollard shines before West Indies and Pakistan T20 abandoned

AFPPublished July 28, 2021 - Updated July 29, 2021 12:10am
Hasan Ali led the bowling effort for Pakistan with figures of two for 11 off two overs. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
Hasan Ali led the bowling effort for Pakistan with figures of two for 11 off two overs. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter

Persistent rainfall forced the abandonment of the first T20 International of a four-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan as a no-result at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

After steady rain delayed the start of play by almost three hours and reduced the match to nine overs-per-side, West Indies totalled 85 for five batting first.

Captain Kieron Pollard top-scored with an unbeaten 22 while seamer Hasan Ali led the bowling effort for the visitors with figures of two for 11 off two overs.

However, the rains returned just as the home side's innings was coming to an end and after some deliberation the umpires announced the abandonment of the match.

With the series already reduced from a five-match contest due to a Covid 19-enforced delay during the preceding One-Day International series against Australia at the same venue, this latest setback leaves the series now as a best-of-three duel.

The remaining matches will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana starting on Saturday.

Teams

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 28, 2021 09:00pm
It seems bad weather and rain is the spoiler in today's inaugural match between greenshirts and the hosts West Indies.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Jul 28, 2021 09:27pm
Blessing in disguise for Pakistan....
Reply Recommend 0
GaindaSwamy
Jul 28, 2021 09:43pm
Let’s keep playing with WI and ZIM, and let’s keep praying that one day a big team visits again. But don’t see that happening as long as BCCI has an iron grip on the ICC.
Reply Recommend 0
GaindaSwamy
Jul 28, 2021 09:55pm
Why can’t the PCB become big and powerful like the BCCI and ask Australian team to come over? I know it won’t happen for the next 160 years but ask at least.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Jul 28, 2021 10:35pm
Pakistan is saved from more shame
Reply Recommend 0

