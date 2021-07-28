Dawn Logo

Saudi FM assures Pakistan of 'unflinching support', appreciates peace efforts in region: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished July 28, 2021 - Updated July 28, 2021 01:03pm
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud calls on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi. — DawnNewsTV
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud has assured Pakistan of Saudi Arabia's "unflinching support" and appreciated its "efforts for promoting peace and stability in the region", according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Wednesday.

The statement said the Saudi foreign minister called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of "bilateral interest, evolving security situation of the region, including Afghanistan peace process, and collaboration for regional peace and connectivity".

The COAS, as per the military's media wing, said on the occasion that Saudi-Pakistan relations were based on "brotherhood and mutual trust ", adding that both the countries would continue to play their part for peace and stability.

He also thanked the Saudi leadership for support to Pakistan and its armed forces, the statement added.

Prince Farhan had reached Pakistan on Tuesday on a day-long visit to what he described as a "follow up on the important visit of Prime Minister [Imran Khan] to Saudi Arabia in May, during which we established the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SP-SCC)".

The Saudi minister's visit came on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along whom he addressed a press conference in Islamabad.

Al Saud had said during the press conference that the kingdom was looking to expand the dimensions of its relationship with Pakistan through the SP-SCC.

He had emphasised the importance of enhancing economic ties, saying that it had been the main focus of his discussion with Qureshi prior to the press conference.

"We focused very much on the economic side of the relationship and on opportunities to expand it beyond the traditional areas of investment."

He had further stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had agreed to work together on ensuring stability in each others' regions.

"We have agreed to work [together] on regional issues, whether it's Kashmir, Palestine or Yemen. We will work together to ensure stability in both our regions."

Later, he had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had highlighted the difficulties being faced by Pakistani nationals due to Covid-related travel restrictions by Saudi Arabia and underlined the importance of taking timely measures to facilitate their return to Saudi Arabia.

