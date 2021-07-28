2 killed as urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad following cloudburst

A mother and her son were killed in Islamabad on Wednesday as several areas of the capital experienced urban flooding after a cloudburst caused heavy rainfall.

Footage circulating on social media showed flood water sweeping away cars in the E-11 area of the capital.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad attributed the flash flood with a cloudburst and urged the public to "cooperate and restrict unnecessary movements".

The deputy commissioner further said the spillways of Rawal Dam were being opened as he appealed to the public to stay away from the riverbanks of Korang and Soan rivers.

Additionally, Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) was imposed on bathing in rivers, the DC said, adding that rescue and management teams were present to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, police officials confirmed the aforesaid casualties at a house in sector E11/2, saying that flood water entered the house's basement at night which caused the death of the child, while the mother passed away later.

The officials said flooding in sector E-11 was due to "poor management" of private housing schemes, adding that there was no equipment available to deal with the situation.

Army, Wasa and entire administration is alert: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the army and other local authorities were present in the federal capital to deal with the situation.

"[The] army is alert, Wasa (Water and Sanitation Agency) is alert [...] the whole administration is on duty," he said.

He made those remarks in a conversation with media personnel during his visit to Leh Nullah.

Punjab CM issues alert on threat of flooding in Rawalpindi's Leh Nullah

Following the flooding in Islamabad, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued an alert due to the threat of flooding in adjoining city Rawalpindi's Leh Nullah, and asked Rescue 1122 to "put in place all the arrangements to deal with any emergency-like situation", reported Radio Pakistan.

The state broadcaster further said that the chief minister has asked for a report to be submitted after water drainage in low-lying areas.