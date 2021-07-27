Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2021

Suspect who stabbed toddler, mother to death arrested in Rawalpindi

Tahir NaseerPublished July 27, 2021 - Updated July 27, 2021 09:39pm
The suspect took the deceased woman and her child to a deserted area before attacking them with a knife. — File
The suspect took the deceased woman and her child to a deserted area before attacking them with a knife. — File

A man who allegedly brutally stabbed a baby and his mother over the weekend, leading to the death of both of them, was arrested in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, police said.

A distressing video showed the now-deceased woman, Naseem Bibi, sitting on the open ground amid bushes with a large gash visible on her neck and her minor son's lifeless body lying next to her. The clip was widely shared on social media, with #JusticeForNaseemBibi among the top trends on Twitter in Pakistan.

Rawalpindi Police in a tweet said police teams had been hunting for the suspect for 72 hours and he was finally arrested today from Chak Beli Bazaar. Police said they would ensure that the suspect received the deserved punishment under the law.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the deceased woman's sister.

Also read: De-programming the robot

In her statement, Shamim Bibi said that she and her sister Naseem along with the latter's 1-1.5 years old son lived with their uncle in Rawat. She said they were extremely poor and survived through begging in the streets.

According to the FIR, after the two sisters and the child reached Chak Beli Bazaar on July 24 in order to seek alms, they were approached by the suspect at around noon.

The suspect, who according to the FIR was known to Naseem, made her and her son sit on his motorcycle and went towards Mahuta Mohra village, while asking Shamim to wait for them.

Around two hours later, Shamim saw the suspect speed by her on his motorcycle without Naseem or her son. This raised Shamim's suspicion and she along with her uncle started searching for the mother and child, eventually finding Naseem Bibi in a distressed state in a forest in Mahuta Mohra, the FIR said.

Naseem informed her sister and uncle that after bringing her and her child to this spot, the suspect had raped her and subsequently took out a knife from his pocket and attacked her. She was struck on her neck and was left severely injured.

The suspect then attacked Naseem's minor son in a similar manner and hit him in the neck, leaving him severely injured. After Naseem raised a noise, he fled the scene on his motorcycle, the FIR added.

Naseem's son succumbed to his wound while he was being transported to hospital, while Naseem herself died from her injuries a day after the incident at District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi.

Talking to Dawn.com, CPO Ahsan Younus said the facts and circumstances of the case would be ascertained after interrogating the suspect.

He said the suspect deserved strict punishment, and he would be challaned along with solid forensic evidence so that he could be handed the appropriate sentence.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Akram
Jul 27, 2021 09:33pm
Very sad incident. But one ray of hope is that police took this as seriously as the killing of so called upper class victims and apprehended the culprit. Maybe social media pressure had something to do with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Irtaza Malik Awan
Jul 27, 2021 09:37pm
There are no words but that we have fallen to lowest eb of humanity.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Discipline and punish

Discipline and punish

Arifa Noor
The larger issue is that many within the police and the state view the role of the police as not one of service but of control.
The truly worrying malware
Updated 27 Jul 2021

The truly worrying malware

It’s excessive to hope that governments will surrender even when caught with their hands on the till.
Appointing VCs
27 Jul 2021

Appointing VCs

For VCs of yore, it was more than a job assignment.
Giving peace a chance
Updated 26 Jul 2021

Giving peace a chance

So long as Afghan government forces do not collapse in the face of the Taliban’s military assaults, diplomacy will have a chance.

Editorial

AJK’s ugly elections
Updated 27 Jul 2021

AJK’s ugly elections

All party leaders focused on insulting their rivals instead of talking about issues concerning the AJK electorate.
27 Jul 2021

Refugee concerns

AS Afghanistan slips back into chaos with a rapid Taliban advance, the possibility of refugees spilling over into...
27 Jul 2021

ECP vacancies

FEARS of yet another deadlock between the PTI government and the opposition on the selection of successors for...
26 Jul 2021

Senior citizens’ law

FOR all the cultural emphasis on respect and consideration for our elders, the state itself extends little by way of...
26 Jul 2021

Grim Covid realities

YET another grim milestone was reached last week when we became the 30th country in the world to mark a million...
Islamophobia envoy
Updated 26 Jul 2021

Islamophobia envoy

By calling for the appointment of a special envoy to counter Islamophobia, US lawmaker Ilhan Omar has raised a pertinent issue.