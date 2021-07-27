Dawn Logo

Noor Mukadam murder: Parents of suspect Zahir Jaffer seek bail

Tahir Naseer | Dawn.comPublished July 27, 2021 - Updated July 27, 2021 04:53pm
The court sent the suspects on a judicial remand until August 9 and sought complete case record in the next hearing. — DawnNewsTV/File
The court sent the suspects on a judicial remand until August 9 and sought complete case record in the next hearing. — DawnNewsTV/File

The parents of Zahir Zakir Jaffer — key suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder — on Tuesday moved a bail petition in a district and sessions court in Islamabad against their detention.

Admitting the petition, the court issued a notice to the police and fixed July 30 as the date for hearing.

The brutal murder of Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, came to light on July 20 when she was found dead at a residence in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

Later on July 24, Islamabad police had also arrested the parents and household staff of Zahir for "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime".

During hearing of the case earlier in the day, the court had sent five suspects including Zahir Zakir Jaffer and his parents, to jail on a judicial remand till Aug 9.

The investigators had produced Zahir Jaffer, his parents — Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee — as well as two domestic helpers, Iftikhar and Jameel, before the court under tight security.

The judge asked the defence counsel if he wanted to furnish any argument on the judicial remand of the suspects. The latter replied in the negative.

The court then sent the suspects on judicial remand until August 9 and sought the complete case record in the next hearing.

The counsel for the defendants also requested the judge to allow his meeting with parents of Zahir Jaffer in the courtroom. His request was granted.

Confession of the 'alleged killer'

In a late night development on Monday, Zahir Jaffer, during police interrogation, confessed to killing Noor.

A police officer close to the investigation told Dawn on condition of anonymity that the suspect made the confession during interrogation.

Police sources also revealed that the investigators had found footage from CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.

“In the footage, the girl can be seen trying to escape from the house by jumping from the first storey and rushing towards the main gate,” the sources said.

They further said the woman hid in a guard’s room after finding the gate locked, adding that later the suspect can be seen breaking into the room and dragging her back into the house.

Meanwhile, the US embassy staff met Zahir Jaffer on Monday, police officers told Dawn.

The embassy had requested the police for a meeting with the suspect as he was a dual national of the US and Pakistan.

“I cannot comment on the case due to privacy concerns,” the US embassy spokesperson, Heather Eaton, said when contacted.

She also refused to divulge any information when asked if the embassy was following the case or was in contact with any authority.

