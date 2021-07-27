Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2021

19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit K2 with supplemental oxygen

Sumaira JajjaPublished July 27, 2021 - Updated July 27, 2021 03:47pm
Shehroze Kashif now holds the double distinction of being the youngest Pakistani to have summitted both K2 and Mount Everest with bottled oxygen.— Photo via Twitter
Shehroze Kashif now holds the double distinction of being the youngest Pakistani to have summitted both K2 and Mount Everest with bottled oxygen.— Photo via Twitter

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, 19, on Tuesday became the youngest person to reach the summit of K2 — the world's second-highest peak at a height of 8,611 metres (28,251 foot) above sea level — with the aid of bottled oxygen.

Hailing from Lahore, Kashif had also scaled the world's 12th-highest mountain, the 8,047-metre (26,400 foot) Broad Peak, at the age of 17.

In May, he had become the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest — the world's highest mountain. He had used supplemental oxygen on both his ascents to Broad Peak and Everest.

Before Kashif, Sajid Sadpara, the son of the legendary Muhammad Ali Sadpara, was the youngest person to have climbed K2 using supplementary oxygen. He was 20 at the time.

In a message to Dawn.com, Nadia Kashif, the young climber’s mother, said: “I was talking to him the other day on a video call and I asked him 'Sheroo tujhey ghar yaaad nahi aati?' (Don’t you miss your home?) and he replied 'mama main ghar per hi to hu' (Mama, I am at home) ... How could you stop someone who believes that his home is where the mountains are."

“I believe in Shehroze. He is strong, committed and passionate. I told his father not to be worried and that 'you will see my son will make us and the whole nation proud and that he never disappoints,'” she added.

The US Embassy in Islamabad also congratulated Kashif on his record-breaking feat.

Nepal, China and Pakistan are home to the 14 highest peaks in the world, also known as the 8,000ers. While the world’s tallest mountain Everest (8,848m) is located in Nepal, Pakistan is home to five 8,000m peaks, including K2, Gasherbrum 1 and 2, Broad Peak and Nanga Parbat.

Climbers enter the ‘death zone’ (above 8,000m the pressure of oxygen is insufficient to sustain human life for an extended time span) to reach the summit of these 8,000ers, with most relying on bottled oxygen — much to the annoyance of those against commercial expeditions on the high mountains.

In addition to Kashif, a separate group of four other Pakistani climbers from Hushe Valley — Ali Durrani, Mohammed Hassan Hushe, Mushtaq Ahmed Hushe and Yousaf Meeri Hushe — made it to the top of the Savage Mountain.

Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri congratulated the climbers on their summits.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Discipline and punish

Discipline and punish

Arifa Noor
The larger issue is that many within the police and the state view the role of the police as not one of service but of control.
The truly worrying malware
Updated 27 Jul 2021

The truly worrying malware

It’s excessive to hope that governments will surrender even when caught with their hands on the till.
Appointing VCs
27 Jul 2021

Appointing VCs

For VCs of yore, it was more than a job assignment.
Giving peace a chance
Updated 26 Jul 2021

Giving peace a chance

So long as Afghan government forces do not collapse in the face of the Taliban’s military assaults, diplomacy will have a chance.

Editorial

AJK’s ugly elections
Updated 27 Jul 2021

AJK’s ugly elections

All party leaders focused on insulting their rivals instead of talking about issues concerning the AJK electorate.
27 Jul 2021

Refugee concerns

AS Afghanistan slips back into chaos with a rapid Taliban advance, the possibility of refugees spilling over into...
27 Jul 2021

ECP vacancies

FEARS of yet another deadlock between the PTI government and the opposition on the selection of successors for...
26 Jul 2021

Senior citizens’ law

FOR all the cultural emphasis on respect and consideration for our elders, the state itself extends little by way of...
26 Jul 2021

Grim Covid realities

YET another grim milestone was reached last week when we became the 30th country in the world to mark a million...
Islamophobia envoy
Updated 26 Jul 2021

Islamophobia envoy

By calling for the appointment of a special envoy to counter Islamophobia, US lawmaker Ilhan Omar has raised a pertinent issue.