19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit K2 with supplemental oxygen

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, 19, on Tuesday became the youngest person to reach the summit of K2 — the world's second-highest peak at a height of 8,611 metres (28,251 foot) above sea level — with the aid of bottled oxygen.

Hailing from Lahore, Kashif had also scaled the world's 12th-highest mountain, the 8,047-metre (26,400 foot) Broad Peak, at the age of 17.

In May, he had become the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest — the world's highest mountain. He had used supplemental oxygen on both his ascents to Broad Peak and Everest.

Before Kashif, Sajid Sadpara, the son of the legendary Muhammad Ali Sadpara, was the youngest person to have climbed K2 using supplementary oxygen. He was 20 at the time.

In a message to Dawn.com, Nadia Kashif, the young climber’s mother, said: “I was talking to him the other day on a video call and I asked him 'Sheroo tujhey ghar yaaad nahi aati?' (Don’t you miss your home?) and he replied 'mama main ghar per hi to hu' (Mama, I am at home) ... How could you stop someone who believes that his home is where the mountains are."

“I believe in Shehroze. He is strong, committed and passionate. I told his father not to be worried and that 'you will see my son will make us and the whole nation proud and that he never disappoints,'” she added.

The US Embassy in Islamabad also congratulated Kashif on his record-breaking feat.

Nepal, China and Pakistan are home to the 14 highest peaks in the world, also known as the 8,000ers. While the world’s tallest mountain Everest (8,848m) is located in Nepal, Pakistan is home to five 8,000m peaks, including K2, Gasherbrum 1 and 2, Broad Peak and Nanga Parbat.

Climbers enter the ‘death zone’ (above 8,000m the pressure of oxygen is insufficient to sustain human life for an extended time span) to reach the summit of these 8,000ers, with most relying on bottled oxygen — much to the annoyance of those against commercial expeditions on the high mountains.

In addition to Kashif, a separate group of four other Pakistani climbers from Hushe Valley — Ali Durrani, Mohammed Hassan Hushe, Mushtaq Ahmed Hushe and Yousaf Meeri Hushe — made it to the top of the Savage Mountain.

Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri congratulated the climbers on their summits.