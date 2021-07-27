Dawn Logo

46 Afghan soldiers 'amicably returned' to Kabul: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished July 27, 2021 - Updated July 27, 2021 11:41am
A Pakistan Army officer shakes hands with an Afghan soldier, who is a part of the group of 46 given refuge in Pakistan. — Screenshot courtesy ISPR
A Pakistan Army officer shakes hands with an Afghan soldier, who is a part of the group of 46 given refuge in Pakistan. — Screenshot courtesy ISPR

Forty-six Afghan soldiers, including five officers who had been provided safe passage by the Pakistan Army on Sunday, were "amicably returned" to Afghan authorities today at Nawapass, Bajaur, the Inter-Services Public Relations statement (ISPR) said in a statement.

"These soldiers from the Afghan National Army (ANA) and Border Police were given safe passage into Pakistan, on their own request, by the Pakistan Army in Arundu Sector of the Pak-Afghan international border, Chitral on July 25," the military's media affairs wing stated.

"After necessary clearance, the Afghan soldiers [had] crossed into Pakistan with their weapons, ammunition and communication equipment."

"The soldiers have now been amicably returned to Afghan authorities on their request along with their weapons and equipment. Pakistan will continue to extend all kinds of support to our Afghan brethren in time[s] of need," the statement added.

A day earlier, the ISPR said the army had provided "refuge and safe passage" to the Afghan soldiers after they lost their military posts along the border.

The ISPR statement had further said that a local ANA commander opposite Arundu, Chitral had requested help for the 46 soldiers — including five officers — as “they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak-Afghan international border due to evolving secu­rity situation in Afghanis­tan”.

The soldiers had subsequently been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care "as per established military norms".

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had refused to deem the arrival of the Afghan security personnel to Pakistan as "a surrender".

kashif Ajaz
Jul 27, 2021 11:44am
Why there isn't a single word of thanks from Afghan side?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jul 27, 2021 11:59am
Thankless nation
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 27, 2021 12:00pm
Well done Pakistan's army.
Reply Recommend 0

