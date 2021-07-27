Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2021

Bank investments in govt papers jump 86pc in two years

Shahid IqbalPublished July 27, 2021 - Updated July 27, 2021 08:19am
The latest data issued by the State Bank showed that the banks’ investment in government securities were Rs6.994 trillion in FY19 which jumped to Rs13.023tr in FY21. — AFP/File
The latest data issued by the State Bank showed that the banks’ investment in government securities were Rs6.994 trillion in FY19 which jumped to Rs13.023tr in FY21. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Banks’ investments in the government papers have almost doubled in two years crossing Rs13 trillion at the end of FY21 reflecting the growing dependence of the banking sector on the risk-free public debt instruments for making huge profits.

The heavy investments by scheduled banks in government papers have drastically reduced the credit flows towards the private sector which lost the chance for utilising the potential for economic growth.

Experts believe the national economy has been performing below its growth potential. In FY21 the GDP expanded at the rate of 3.94 per cent, but the banks’ huge investment in government papers indicate the private sector was ignored.

The latest data issued by the State Bank showed that the banks’ investment in government securities were Rs6.994 trillion in FY19 which jumped to Rs13.023tr in FY21.

The investments of banks increased by 86.2pc in government securities within two years as it invested Rs6.029tr during this short span of time. Almost all banks earned profits during this period despite severe Covid pressure on the economy.

The investments in government securities compared to last fiscal FY20 increased by 32pc. The total investment till end of FY20 was Rs9.885tr which rose to Rs13.023tr in FY21 showing an investment of Rs3.138tr in just one year.

The previous two fiscal years witnessed very high amount of investments in the government papers. Bankers view it as result of no funding to government by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The IMF has stopped the central bank for over two years from lending to the government. The government relies on banks to meet its fiscal gap by selling treasury bills and onvestment bonds.

Compared to FY20; the credit to private sector increased by just 10.5pc in FY21. The total credit to private sector at the end of FY21 was Rs6,827.5bn compared to Rs6,180.2bn in the previous fiscal, showing a growth of Rs647.3bn.

However, compared to FY21, the credit growth to private sector was 12.2pc reflecting the impact of Covid-19 in the previous fiscal year which drastically reduced the credit growth for the private sector in FY20.

Bankers said the banks were not ready to take risks particularly in an uncertain scenario as once again the surging Covid cases have forced the government to restrict economic activities. The restrictions on business and commercial activities though on large scale will hurt the overall national consumption.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Discipline and punish

Discipline and punish

Arifa Noor
The larger issue is that many within the police and the state view the role of the police as not one of service but of control.
The truly worrying malware
Updated 27 Jul 2021

The truly worrying malware

It’s excessive to hope that governments will surrender even when caught with their hands on the till.
Appointing VCs
27 Jul 2021

Appointing VCs

For VCs of yore, it was more than a job assignment.
Giving peace a chance
Updated 26 Jul 2021

Giving peace a chance

So long as Afghan government forces do not collapse in the face of the Taliban’s military assaults, diplomacy will have a chance.

Editorial

AJK’s ugly elections
Updated 27 Jul 2021

AJK’s ugly elections

All party leaders focused on insulting their rivals instead of talking about issues concerning the AJK electorate.
27 Jul 2021

Refugee concerns

AS Afghanistan slips back into chaos with a rapid Taliban advance, the possibility of refugees spilling over into...
27 Jul 2021

ECP vacancies

FEARS of yet another deadlock between the PTI government and the opposition on the selection of successors for...
26 Jul 2021

Senior citizens’ law

FOR all the cultural emphasis on respect and consideration for our elders, the state itself extends little by way of...
26 Jul 2021

Grim Covid realities

YET another grim milestone was reached last week when we became the 30th country in the world to mark a million...
Islamophobia envoy
Updated 26 Jul 2021

Islamophobia envoy

By calling for the appointment of a special envoy to counter Islamophobia, US lawmaker Ilhan Omar has raised a pertinent issue.