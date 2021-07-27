PM asks provinces to stabilise prices of consumer items

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged all provincial governments to ensure stability in the prices of consumer items and take strict action against the officials who failed to control profiteering.

Presiding over a meeting to review commodity prices, Mr Khan directed tehsil and district administrations along with the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to ensure fair prices of food items.

“The prime minister directed the provincial chief secretaries to take action against the negligent officers regarding prices,” said a press release issued by the Prime Minister Office (MPO).

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill and senior officers concerned also attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen and Punjab and Balochistan chief secretaries participated in the meeting via video link.

The prime minister told the meeting that the provision of essential commodities to the people at affordable prices was the top priority of his government. He stressed the need for making the existing cell more active in monitoring prices on a regular basis.

Tourism potential: In a separate meeting on the progress made so far on the roadmap for the promotion of tourism, Prime Minister Khan said: “Pakistan is blessed in terms of tourism potential in the entire region and the government will ensure its full utilisation.”

The meeting was informed that geo-mapping of tourist destinations in all the provinces has almost been completed, which will help to develop and attract investment in tourist destinations. The meeting was apprised that a calendar of cultural festivals was being prepared. All details will soon be uploaded on tourist websites and tourism e-portal.

Regarding the development of tourist destinations in accordance with international standards, it was informed that feasibility of various projects has been prepared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Kashmir.

The meeting was also apprised of the commencement and progress of development work in Nandana Fort.

The prime minister was also briefed in detail about the steps taken by the ministry of foreign affairs to promote tourism in the country.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2021