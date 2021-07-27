Moeed flies to US on official visit

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf left for an official visit to the United States on Monday.

His visit is part of high-level engagements between the two countries, which were agreed between him and his counterpart Jake Sullivan in their last meeting in Geneva on May 24.

During the visit, Mr Yusuf will meet Mr Sullivan to review the progress on the bilateral engagement.

He will also call on other US legislators, senior officials, besides interacting with the Pakistani American community,

US think tanks and US media among others.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2021