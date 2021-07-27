Dawn Logo

Moeed flies to US on official visit

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 27, 2021 - Updated July 27, 2021 09:04am
During the visit, Moeed Yusuf will meet Jake Sullivan to review the progress on the bilateral engagement. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf left for an official visit to the United States on Monday.

His visit is part of high-level engagements between the two countries, which were agreed between him and his counterpart Jake Sullivan in their last meeting in Geneva on May 24.

During the visit, Mr Yusuf will meet Mr Sullivan to review the progress on the bilateral engagement.

He will also call on other US legislators, senior officials, besides interacting with the Pakistani American community,

US think tanks and US media among others.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2021

M Shaking Sweating
Jul 27, 2021 09:11am
Moed going home
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 27, 2021 09:15am
So u turn on 'absolutely not acceptable' can be expected?
Reply Recommend 0
CrackSlow
Jul 27, 2021 09:17am
Add more loans to the list.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 27, 2021 09:31am
Just going to renew his green card!
Reply Recommend 0

