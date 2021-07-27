Dawn Logo

Positivity ratio crosses 11pc in Pakistan amid violation of SOPs

Ikram JunaidiPublished July 27, 2021 - Updated July 27, 2021 07:43am
In this file photo, people gather to get their Covid-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination center in Karachi. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: The outcome of unnoticed violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Azha finally starts appearing as the national positivity ratio has swelled to 11.88 per cent, with the highest number of Covid-19 cases reported in a day since May 21.

The number of daily cases, which stood at 2,500 before Eidul Azha, reached 3,752, taking the number of active cases to 57,799. Karachi reported the highest positivity ratio of 24.82pc, followed by 19.76pc in Muzaffarabad and 18.59pc in Rawalpindi.

Besides, Pakistan received three million doses of American vaccine Mode­rna through Covax facility which has pledged to provide free vaccine to the country’s 20pc population.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 32 deaths and 3,752 cases were reported on Monday. On May 21 this year, 4,007 cases were reported. The number of hospitalised patients, which was around 2,000 in May, reached 3,045 across the country.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said in a tweet that Pakistan had been included in the list of 30 countries which had reported over one million coronavirus cases. She warned that the violation of SOPs and slow pace of testing and vaccination may lead to a disaster.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services, requesting not to be quoted, said it was obvious that the cases would increase after Eid holidays.

“As incubation period of virus is six to eight days so now cases have started increasing. We appeal to the masses to strictly follow SOPs, maintain social distancing and get themselves vaccinated. Otherwise, we may not have any other option but to go for imposition of restrictions again,” he said.

Moderna vaccine

The second consignment of three million doses of Moderna vaccine, donated by the United States government to Covax, arrived in Pakistan on Monday.

Covax has so far delivered 8m doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan since May 8, including 2.5m doses of AstraZeneca, 100,000 doses of Pfizer and 5.5m doses of Moderna.

Over 5m people have been fully vaccinated and over 20m partially vaccinated in Pakistan since the start of the national vaccination campaign in February 2021.

“Despite national, regional and global efforts, the pandemic is nowhere near finished. WHO will continue to work with the government of Pakistan and donors to implement activities to control transmission and advocate for equitable vaccine access and distribution. Vaccines are key in the fight again Covid-19 and we encourage everyone to get their vaccine immediately,” says Dr Palitha Mahipala, the WHO representative in Pakistan. “We thank the US government for expressing their solidarity with Pakistan through this donation. Nobody is safe until everyone is safe.”

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2021

