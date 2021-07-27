Dawn Logo

IT exports cross record $2bn mark

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 27, 2021 - Updated July 27, 2021 08:07am
IT exports reached $2.12bn in 2020-21 as against $1.44bn in the preceding year, according to data released by Commerce Ministry on Monday. — AP/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of information technology grew by 47.4 per cent to cross the $2 billion mark for the first time in the country’s history in the outgoing fiscal year.

In absolute terms, the IT exports reached $2.12bn in 2020-21 as against $1.44bn in the preceding year, according to data released by Commerce Ministry on Monday.

“I want to congratulate our IT exporters for crossing the $2bn export mark for the first time in our history,” Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Dawood said he always believed in the abilities of IT professionals and entrepreneurs. “You have done a remarkable job and I encourage you to market your exports even further to achieve more”, the adviser further said.

The government has offered several incentives in taxes and procedures in the budget 2021-22 to encourage IT exports, he said.

Meanwhile, the commerce adviser briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the progress of bilateral cooperation and trade agreements after his visit to Uzbekistan and the prospects for positive results from investors.

An official announcement said that Mr Dawood also briefed the premier on the strategy for the forthcoming visit to the rest of the Central Asian states, particularly Tajikistan, and the implications for investment and trade.

He also briefed the prime minister on Board of Investment (BoI) meeting scheduled for this week and an expected session with various chambers of commerce this month.

PM Khan welcomed the strengthening of trade relations with the Central Asian states and stressed that Pakistan has the potential to provide sea access to the entire region, including these states.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2021

Comments (8)
Fastrack
Jul 27, 2021 08:18am
As most others sink, Pakistan rises. Fabulous work by the hardworking Pakistanis and PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay Dutt
Jul 27, 2021 08:20am
Congratulations. Good start.
Reply Recommend 0
Ace
Jul 27, 2021 08:30am
Amazing, Congratulations to our business people and hardworking professionals.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Jul 27, 2021 08:46am
Well done Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
Jul 27, 2021 09:01am
India in 2019, $99 billion of IT export. Think where is Pakistan on old MS Dos System
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jul 27, 2021 09:05am
This is good news. But IT is soon becoming obsolete technology. Pakistan joined this race too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Gan Duimran
Jul 27, 2021 09:14am
$2b only? Pakistan seriously needs to set itself higher goals
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Ahmed
Jul 27, 2021 09:22am
This sector should lead all others in exports
Reply Recommend 0

