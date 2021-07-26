Bodies of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr found on K2

The bodies of climbers Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr were found on K2 on Monday, over five months after they went missing, Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haideri said in a statement.

He said that it was "very difficult" to bring the bodies down from the mountain because of the high altitude, adding that the Army Aviation was helping in this regard.

Haideri said Snorri's body would be shifted to Iceland at the request of his wife, Lina. Mohr's sister and mother had also decided previously that his body would be brought back to Chile, the ACP secretary said.

Earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatahullah Khan, while talking to Geo News, said the first body was discovered at 9am today which was identified as Snorri's because of the yellow and black clothes that he was believed to be wearing during the expedition.

The second body was spotted at 12pm, he said. However, he did not mention when the third body was discovered. All of them were spotted 400 metres away from the bottleneck at K2, he told Dawn.com separately.

Khan said all three bodies were found by an expedition led by Ali Sadpara's son, Sajid Sadpara. He was accompanied by Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Pasang Kaji Sherpa.

The minister said that the digging process to reach the bodies was underway and Army Aviation was on standby. "The army and government are on alert," he said, adding that they would be notified as soon as the expedition reached the bodies.

When asked about the identification of the bodies, Khan said that a focal person from the army had informed the government that the body in yellow and black clothes was Snorri's. "The most authentic person to [identify] would be Sajid Sadpara who was with them (the three climbers) when they started their [expedition] on Feb 5."

He added that Sadpara, Saikaly and Kaji Sherpa were involved in the digging process and were in contact with army officers and a focal person from the military through Thuraya satellite telephone sets.

Ali Sadpara had gone missing along with his two climbing partners — Snorri and Mohr — while attempting to climb K2, the world's second-highest peak at 8,611 metres.

They were last seen on Feb 5 near the bottleneck on K2 as they attempted to reach the summit of the Savage Mountain. Sajid Sadpara, who was accompanying the three, had to abandon his summit bid after his oxygen regulator malfunctioned and he returned to camp 3.

After days of search efforts that included the use of Pakistan Army helicopters, satellite imagery and SAR technology, the three climbers were officially declared dead on February 18.

Until 2021, K2 was the only peak above 8,000 metres that had never been summited in winter and was on the radar of many mountaineers.

Ali Sadpara was the only Pakistani mountaineer to have summited eight of the 14 highest peaks in the world above 8,000 metres and made the first-ever winter ascent on Nanga Parbat.

Apart from Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr, mountaineers Atanas Skatov and Sergi Mingote Moreno were also attempting the K2 winter summit this year and lost their lives on the mountain.

Following Sadpara's death, the Gilgit-Baltistan government had announced Rs3 million for his family and a suitable job for his son.

It also approved the establishment of Muhammad Ali Sadpara Institute of Adventure Sports Mountaineering and Rock Climbing in recognition of his services.

Besides , the government also decided to nominate Ali Sadpara for the highest national civil award.