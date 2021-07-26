Dawn Logo

Bodies of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr found on K2

Dawn.com | Sumaira JajjaPublished July 26, 2021 - Updated July 26, 2021 08:19pm
Ali Sadpara was the only Pakistani mountaineer to have summited eight of the 14 highest peaks in the world above 8,000 metres. — Photo: Elia Saikaly/File
The bodies of climbers Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr were found on K2 on Monday, over five months after they went missing, Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haideri said in a statement.

He said that it was "very difficult" to bring the bodies down from the mountain because of the high altitude, adding that the Army Aviation was helping in this regard.

Haideri said Snorri's body would be shifted to Iceland at the request of his wife, Lina. Mohr's sister and mother had also decided previously that his body would be brought back to Chile, the ACP secretary said.

Earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatahullah Khan, while talking to Geo News, said the first body was discovered at 9am today which was identified as Snorri's because of the yellow and black clothes that he was believed to be wearing during the expedition.

The second body was spotted at 12pm, he said. However, he did not mention when the third body was discovered. All of them were spotted 400 metres away from the bottleneck at K2, he told Dawn.com separately.

Khan said all three bodies were found by an expedition led by Ali Sadpara's son, Sajid Sadpara. He was accompanied by Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Pasang Kaji Sherpa.

The minister said that the digging process to reach the bodies was underway and Army Aviation was on standby. "The army and government are on alert," he said, adding that they would be notified as soon as the expedition reached the bodies.

When asked about the identification of the bodies, Khan said that a focal person from the army had informed the government that the body in yellow and black clothes was Snorri's. "The most authentic person to [identify] would be Sajid Sadpara who was with them (the three climbers) when they started their [expedition] on Feb 5."

He added that Sadpara, Saikaly and Kaji Sherpa were involved in the digging process and were in contact with army officers and a focal person from the military through Thuraya satellite telephone sets.

Ali Sadpara had gone missing along with his two climbing partners — Snorri and Mohr — while attempting to climb K2, the world's second-highest peak at 8,611 metres.

They were last seen on Feb 5 near the bottleneck on K2 as they attempted to reach the summit of the Savage Mountain. Sajid Sadpara, who was accompanying the three, had to abandon his summit bid after his oxygen regulator malfunctioned and he returned to camp 3.

After days of search efforts that included the use of Pakistan Army helicopters, satellite imagery and SAR technology, the three climbers were officially declared dead on February 18.

Read | Muhammad Ali Sadpara: Porter, family man and tough as nails mountaineer

Until 2021, K2 was the only peak above 8,000 metres that had never been summited in winter and was on the radar of many mountaineers.

Ali Sadpara was the only Pakistani mountaineer to have summited eight of the 14 highest peaks in the world above 8,000 metres and made the first-ever winter ascent on Nanga Parbat.

Apart from Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr, mountaineers Atanas Skatov and Sergi Mingote Moreno were also attempting the K2 winter summit this year and lost their lives on the mountain.

Following Sadpara's death, the Gilgit-Baltistan government had announced Rs3 million for his family and a suitable job for his son.

It also approved the establishment of Muhammad Ali Sadpara Institute of Adventure Sports Mountaineering and Rock Climbing in recognition of his services.

Besides , the government also decided to nominate Ali Sadpara for the highest national civil award.

Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Jul 26, 2021 08:22pm
A great relief for the immediate family and his well wishers.
Reply Recommend 0
Aztec
Jul 26, 2021 08:34pm
RIP son of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 26, 2021 08:35pm
Rest in peace heroes
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jul 26, 2021 08:40pm
Rest in peace Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 26, 2021 08:47pm
RIP. But this game is so bad, why climbers put their lives in danger for the sake of some fame.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Jul 26, 2021 08:48pm
Very sad and tragic!
Reply Recommend 0
Daryl Wyatt
Jul 26, 2021 08:49pm
Rest in peace you legends esp Ali Sadpara
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jul 26, 2021 08:50pm
Everything on K2 is incredible, life and death and beyond.. rest in peace brave souls
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Jul 26, 2021 08:52pm
How could his son sit comfortably until finding his Dad's remains. Hats off to Sajid Sadpara and army for supporting the search.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Jul 26, 2021 08:58pm
A Pakistani hero, a legend. Rest in peace. You will not be forgotten.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Jul 26, 2021 08:59pm
Some relief and comfort to the affected families!
Reply Recommend 0
janan
Jul 26, 2021 08:59pm
Good work, this will let the families to buried there loved ones with the all the respect they deserve
Reply Recommend 0
Zunaira Azeem Chaudhry
Jul 26, 2021 09:12pm
After a six months searching the Ali Saadpara died body. Salute to ali saadpara. Brave his son Sajjad Saadpara achieved. RIP Son of Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0

