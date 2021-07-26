Dawn Logo

PML-N issues notice to candidate for threatening to seek India's help in AJK polls

Dawn.comPublished July 26, 2021 - Updated July 26, 2021 02:05pm
Chaudhry Ismail Gujjar's controversial remarks stirred up a hornet's nest in government circles. — DawnNewsTV
Chaudhry Ismail Gujjar's controversial remarks stirred up a hornet's nest in government circles. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has served a show cause notice on a party candidate in the AJK general elections for his controversial statement a day ago wherein he threatened to “call India for help” if attempts were made [by the government] to rig the polls.

Chaudhry Ismail Gujjar, representing the PML-N in the AJK elections from LA-35, spoke to journalists in Gujranwala after he reportedly had arguments with the election staff at a nearby polling station.

During the talk, which was also aired on TV channels, Gujjar said: “If you try to commit such an act [rig elections], I will call India for help ... I warn you this is the election of Azad Kashmir and its people, let it be peaceful.”

Promptly reacting to the statement that was severely criticised on social media, Ahsan Iqbal issued a show cause notice to Gujjar.

“A statement given by you appeared on the electronic media in which you have irresponsibly stated that you will seek help from India for your election,” the notice reads, asking Gujjar to furnish an explanation within seven days and warning him of strict disciplinary action if he failed to comply with the order.

'Better to serve notice to Nawaz'

The controversial statement from the PML-N candidate also got the attention of the government, with federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry taking exception to Gujjar's remarks and referring to him as a “political orphan”.

While appreciating the PML-N for issuing a show cause notice to the "enemy of Pakistan", he said it would have been better had the party served a notice on its supremo Nawaz Sharif and grilled him for meeting Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib in London last week.

Sharif’s meeting with the Afghan NSA was condemned by government officials after pictures from the occasion were released on Twitter by the National Security Council of Afghanistan on July 24.

Criticising Sharif for the meeting, several PTI ministers said it "proved his [Nawaz's] connections with Pakistan's enemies".

The reprisal from the ministers came because earlier this year In May, the Afghan NSA had made derogatory remarks against Pakistan, referring to the country as a "brothel".

In reaction to his statements, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had lashed out at Mohib, saying "no Pakistani will shake your hand or talk with you if you don't desist from the kind of language you are using or the accusations you're making against Pakistan."

Read: 'Close friend of Pakistan's enemies': PTI ministers blast Nawaz Sharif for meeting Afghan NSA

Comments (10)
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Jul 26, 2021 02:13pm
An eye wash. Why not issued show cause to MNS for meeting Afghanistan delegate in London?
salman
Jul 26, 2021 02:13pm
No wonder AJK didn't vote for PMLN.
Sid
Jul 26, 2021 02:19pm
Mr Raja Farooq should be pushed over the line of control so he can happily speak to India if he wants..
Hamed
Jul 26, 2021 02:24pm
Treacherous person. He is a danger to Pakistan security. In USA he would be put in jail.
Asad
Jul 26, 2021 02:34pm
@Sid, very well said! I think most of these should be pushed over
Nauman
Jul 26, 2021 02:39pm
Does the PMLN supporters need more proof of what party they are voting for ?
Wajid Khan
Jul 26, 2021 02:47pm
Fawad Chaudhary is so witty ad this time he is damn so right
G H A L I B J E E E
Jul 26, 2021 02:49pm
PML-N and its Supremo have become too desperate and are danger to Pakistan and must be dealt accordingly.
Asif
Jul 26, 2021 02:49pm
Nothing new here, we all know about PMLN
Pakistan demands
Jul 26, 2021 02:53pm
Why AJZ has only corrupt parties of Pakistan- PML-N, PPP n PTI (PTI is corrupt too as sheik Rashid, Qureshi, Fawad etc are corrupt). Azad Kashmir doesn’t have their own parties…
