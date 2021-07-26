Dawn Logo

Pakistan Army grants refuge, safe passage to 46 Afghan soldiers at Chitral border: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished July 26, 2021 - Updated July 26, 2021 12:40pm
An army soldier stands guard along the newly fenced part of the Pak-Afghan border. — AFP/File
Forty-six soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) and Border Police were granted "refuge and safe passage" by the Pakistan Army on Sunday, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The statement said that a local ANA commander opposite Arundu, Chitral, had requested help for the 46 soldiers — including five officers — as "they were unable to hold their military posts along [the] Pak-Afghan International Border due to [the] evolving security situation in Afghanistan."

The Pakistan Army contacted Afghan authorities for the relevant information and necessary formalities, the statement added.

"These Afghan soldiers arrived at Arundu sector, Chitral late last night. After contact with Afghan authorities and necessary military procedures, 46 soldiers including five officers have been given refuge [and] safe passage into Pakistan.

"Afghan soldiers have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms," the ISPR statement said.

It added that the soldiers and officers would be returned to the Afghan government in a "dignified manner after due process".

Mentioning a similar incident, the ISPR statement said 35 Afghan soldiers who had asked for refuge on July 1 had also been "given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan govt authorities after due procedure".

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had previously told Dawn that Pakistan has moved the Frontier Constabulary, Levies Force and other militias from the front line positions along the Pak-Afghan border as the army has started to man those positions.

“Now regular army troops are manning the border after replacing the paramilitary forces,” the minister said, adding the decision had been made in wake of the volatile situation across the border. "The current volatile situation (in Afghanistan) demands that regular military troops be deployed along the border," he had said.

Earlier in July, more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the border into Tajikistan following Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan. The Taliban had taken over six key districts in the northern province of Badakshan, which borders both Tajikistan and China, following which 1,037 Afghan servicemen fled across the border with Tajikistan's permission.

Insecurity has been growing in Afghanistan in recent weeks as US-led foreign troops complete their withdrawal and the Taliban launch major offensives, taking districts and border crossings.

The Taliban and Afghan government officials met for talks in Qatari capital Doha on July 17. The meeting ended with promises of more talks, as well as greater attention to the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, fighting between government forces and the Taliban rages on, with the militant group claiming to have taken control of a large majority of the country.

Kashmiri
Jul 26, 2021 12:27pm
And then Ashraf Ghani has the audacity to spit venom against Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M&M
Jul 26, 2021 12:31pm
Should not trust Afghans. Learn from the past.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Jul 26, 2021 12:35pm
Good gesture by Pakistani Army.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Jul 26, 2021 12:40pm
Why?
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Jul 26, 2021 12:47pm
Any news about the Tokyo Olympics where a country of 22 crore people has sent only 10 athletes and those too have blatantly flouted covid mask rules?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jul 26, 2021 12:51pm
So the official entry of Afghan terrorists started. All or some of them bribe and sneak in to start their missions.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Jul 26, 2021 12:53pm
We should learn from our blunders. Do not allow Afghans to cross the borders at any cost.
Reply Recommend 0
Abba huzur
Jul 26, 2021 12:59pm
Much appreciated, keep doing good things.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 26, 2021 01:03pm
Please safe us from Imran Khan and his wrong policies. Thank you
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 26, 2021 01:04pm
Please safe us from Imran Khan and his Wrong policies. Afghan Refugees is important but People of Pakistan is much important.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 26, 2021 01:05pm
Afghan Government is turning into a laughing stock. Even their military is running over to us for safe passage I wonder if their Indians friends have the guts to station their army in Afghanistan and enjoy the company of Talibans lol.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Canada
Jul 26, 2021 01:06pm
@Khalid , "Why?" The answer is simple. The Afghan soldiers were scared of being annihilated by the advancing Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 26, 2021 01:06pm
Long live Afghanistan from Pakistan. We always pray for our Afghan brothers and sisters, millions of Afghans live in every city of Pakistan many of them are married with Pakistani families. No other nation has more Afghans living with them than Pakistan outside of Afghanistan itself. Love Afghans will all my heart.
Reply Recommend 0
Tony
Jul 26, 2021 01:10pm
Pakistan should stop playing double game in Afghanistan, it will come back to haunt future generations
Reply Recommend 0

