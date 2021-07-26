Dawn Logo

PM launches monsoon plantation drive today

APPPublished July 26, 2021 - Updated July 26, 2021 08:36am
In this photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan plants pine trees in Nathia as part of monsoon plantation campaign. — Photo courtesy PMO Twitter
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the countrywide monsoon plantation drive on Monday (today).

The prime minister will plant a sapling at the capital’s Fatima Jinnah Park in Sector F-9 as a gesture to encourage the masses to fully participate in the tree-plantation campaign.

The nationwide activity is taking place in the monsoon season as part of the ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’ under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The CDA will plant nearly half a million trees across Islamabad over the next few weeks.

Over the years, Islamabad has witnessed a massive reduction in tree cover, particularly in the last two decades. However, the green graph is gradually showing an upward trend after the current government carried out a massive tree-plantation campaign under the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative’.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a sapling in Nathia Gali’s scenic resort to promote plantation for the sake of preserving the natural environment.

He urged the nation, especially the youth, to join hands with the government in gearing up for the plantation campaign.

Mr Khan, even before joining the politics, has long been a strong advocate for the importance of plantation for the future of a clean and green Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2021

Justice
Jul 26, 2021 08:46am
Good photo opportunity for IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Jul 26, 2021 09:01am
Our prayers and best wishes are with you!
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Jul 26, 2021 09:08am
He should start population control program in Pakistan instead of rest of the garbage program.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jul 26, 2021 09:53am
In Punjab again?
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi Ka Bhau
Jul 26, 2021 10:07am
@saksci, India needs it way before we will ever need one. Your actual garbage program went to garbage so...we can see how population control in India will go...
Reply Recommend 0

