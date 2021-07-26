PM launches monsoon plantation drive today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the countrywide monsoon plantation drive on Monday (today).

The prime minister will plant a sapling at the capital’s Fatima Jinnah Park in Sector F-9 as a gesture to encourage the masses to fully participate in the tree-plantation campaign.

The nationwide activity is taking place in the monsoon season as part of the ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’ under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The CDA will plant nearly half a million trees across Islamabad over the next few weeks.

Over the years, Islamabad has witnessed a massive reduction in tree cover, particularly in the last two decades. However, the green graph is gradually showing an upward trend after the current government carried out a massive tree-plantation campaign under the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative’.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a sapling in Nathia Gali’s scenic resort to promote plantation for the sake of preserving the natural environment.

He urged the nation, especially the youth, to join hands with the government in gearing up for the plantation campaign.

Mr Khan, even before joining the politics, has long been a strong advocate for the importance of plantation for the future of a clean and green Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2021