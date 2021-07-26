Dawn Logo

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Barrister Sultan Mahmood in run for AJK premier post

Syed Irfan RazaPublished July 26, 2021 - Updated July 26, 2021 10:34am
This combo photo shows Sardar Tanveer Ilyas (left) and Barrister Sultan Mahmood. — Photos Twitter/APP
ISLAMABAD: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Barrister Sultan Mahmood of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) are in the run for the office of prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to unofficial results, PTI won in 25 constituencies, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in 10 constituencies and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in six constituencies.

Mr Tanveer, who is a newcomer to the AJK politics, is said to be the “strongest” candidate for the top slot.

Sources in the PTI said that former prime minister of AJK Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed displeasure on the possibility of not being given the position.

When contacted, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn on Sunday that both the candidates were being considered for the office of AJK prime minister but “the final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

He confirmed that both Sardar Tanveer and Barrister Sultan Mehmood were being considered for the office of AJK’s prime minister.

Asked if Mr Mahmood was unhappy over not honouring the promise made to him and considering Sardar Tanveer as the “most favourite” candidate for the top office, Mr Chaudhry said the decision was yet to be taken.

Sardar Tanveer is at present serving as special assistant to the Punjab chief minister on investment.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has accused him of giving “heavy” funds to the ruling PTI. However, Mr Tanveer has denied the allegation.

Talking to a private TV channel on Sunday, Mr Tanveer said the final decision would be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He, however, said that if he was given the slot of AJK premier he will meet expectations of PM Khan.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2021

Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 26, 2021 10:18am
Both the PMLN and PPP should close their shops for the good of country.
