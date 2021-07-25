Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 25, 2021

4 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred as vehicle falls into ravine in AJK: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished July 25, 2021 - Updated July 25, 2021 08:34pm
Pakistani troops patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Chakothi sector, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. — AFP/File
Pakistani troops patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Chakothi sector, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. — AFP/File

Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Sunday after a vehicle of the army's quick reaction force fell into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Laswa area, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

It said three other soldiers and a civilian driver were also injured when the vehicle — employed for the maintenance of law and order in support of the AJK general election 2021 — toppled over while taking a steep turn in Laswa and fell down a ravine.

"The injured have been evacuated to [a] nearby medical facility for necessary medical care," said the ISPR press release.

AJK Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Abdul Rashid Sulehria had announced on July 10 that army and Rangers would be deployed to take care of security during the AJK general election in order to help the electorate exercise their right to vote in a fear-free atmosphere.

Later, AJK chief secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan said in a media briefing that 5,300 policemen from AJK, 12,000 from Punjab police, 10,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, 1,000 from Islamabad police, 400 Frontier Constabulary personnel and 3,200 Rangers personnel had been requisitioned to maintain law and order.

They would be backed by six to seven thousand Pakistan Army personnel, he added.

The combined force of at least 43,500 personnel was said to be the heaviest deployment of troops in any AJK poll.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

De-programming the robot
25 Jul 2021

De-programming the robot

The robot that is programmed to be a predator, to dominate, to hurt, to rape, to kill, will do as he pleases, where he pleases...
A toxic discourse
Updated 25 Jul 2021

A toxic discourse

Politics as it exists now is a catalyst for further divisions...
Cyberespionage
25 Jul 2021

Cyberespionage

Sellers of surveillance tools must be held accountable...
Managing human agency
24 Jul 2021

Managing human agency

Is the private sector able to manage the ‘human agency’ of teachers better than the public sector?...

Editorial

Noor murder case
Updated 25 Jul 2021

Noor murder case

IT would not be an exaggeration to describe Pakistan as no country for women. This truth was underscored yet again...
25 Jul 2021

Rental inflation

HOUSE rent prices soared in June by 6.21pc from 4.2pc a year ago, topping the list of 10 contributors to the urban...
Cyberattack on rights
Updated 24 Jul 2021

Cyberattack on rights

A COLLABORATIVE investigation into a data leak of software sold by the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group has ...
24 Jul 2021

Sleeper cells

THERE was a time not too long ago when militant groups had unleashed a reign of terror in Pakistan, resulting in...
24 Jul 2021

Prisoners’ return

THE families of 62 Pakistani prisoners who had been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia had reason to rejoice this Eid as...