'Still proud of you': Weightlifter Talha Talib misses out on Olympic gold but a hero is born

Dawn.comPublished July 25, 2021 - Updated July 25, 2021 11:19pm
Weightlifter Talha Talib's overall tally of 320kg was just 2kg shy of the haul that earned Italy's Mirko Zani the bronze medal. — Photo: AP
Weightlifter Talha Talib on Sunday missed out on a rare Olympic medal for Pakistan but turned plenty of heads as Pakistan finally took notice of him.

The 21-year-old lifter from Gujranwala, making his Olympics debut, took part in the 67kg category and held the gold medal spot until the final round before eventually being bumped down and denied a podium finish.

In the end, he finished fifth as China's Lijun Chen, Colombia' Luis Javier Mosquera Lozano and Italy's Mirko Zani captured gold, silver and bronze respectively.

Talib's lift of 151kg in Snatch category was the second-best of the round. He failed in his first Clean & Jerk attempt of 166kg and even though he was successful for the same weight in his next attempt and also cleared 170kg later, his combined total of 320 was surpassed by others, including Zani, who lifted just 2kg more than Talib.

For a little while during Clean & Jerk, he was in the lead, giving his growing number of fans back home a glimmer of hope. Nonetheless, Talib's performance despite an obvious lack of resources turned him a hero as Twitterati showered him with praises and his name became the top Pakistani trend on the site.

Pakistan cricket team allrounder Shadab Khan said "Pakistan is proud of Talha Talib" as he urged "sponsors and sports administration to help athletes like Talha".

Pakistan Women's team member Javeria Khan said: "Win or lose, you have already made Pakistan proud."

Journalist Mehr Tarar let Talib know that "Pakistan is rooting for you."

Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United's General Manager Rehanul Haq shared an interesting bit about Talib.

TV anchor Gharidah Farooqi said that Talib's fifth-place finish was "no small feat given how this sports is neglected in Pakistan as compared to cricket".

Sports reporter Faizan Lakhani explained how Talib's journey was an against-the-odds story as "Talha wasn’t provided any special training programme even after his qualification."

Vetaran journalist Aalia Rasheed spoke for everyone as she tweeted: "Still proud of you Talha Talib!"

Test cricketer Azhar Ali said that Talib's performance "shows that if we invest more time and money into our athletes, they can do wonders".

Talib's journey to Tokyo Olympics was made possible after the International Olympic Committee accepted a request from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and offered the young lifter an invitation place in -67kgs category.

He has clinched medals in Commonwealth (bronze), South Asian Games (gold) and International Solidarity Weigh­tlifting Championship (gold), according to POA.

Fastrack
Jul 25, 2021 06:45pm
Shabbash.
Reply Recommend 0
Muatafa mustard
Jul 25, 2021 06:56pm
India already got a silver medal
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 25, 2021 06:57pm
5th spot and we as a nation are proud ?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Jul 25, 2021 06:57pm
Congratulations, everyone needs a start. Work hard and prepare for next Olympics. Many female weight lifters from India too have progressed and now won a silver medal in this Olympics. Never give up and all the best
Reply Recommend 0
Ali M.
Jul 25, 2021 07:03pm
Good man! Proud of you! Keep up the good work and be a source of inspiration for others around you!
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jul 25, 2021 07:11pm
Wait if he came fifth, how did he narrowly miss out gold? But kudos to the athlete he can do wonders next time. I appreciate his attempt considering how bad his nation’s facilities are.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Raiyan Zafar
Jul 25, 2021 07:16pm
Like in other Countries Brands should sponsor athletes including wealthy private individuals if the government delays to do so. Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Jul 25, 2021 07:19pm
What matters is you were there to represent with the best of your abilities. Participation is all that counts. So very proud of you Talha Talib.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia ur Rehman
Jul 25, 2021 07:24pm
Super effort !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 25, 2021 07:25pm
Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Jul 25, 2021 07:41pm
Proud of you Talha Talib, good job for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
BS Pani
Jul 25, 2021 07:42pm
Very creditable under the circumstances. Sabash!
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman see
Jul 25, 2021 07:44pm
Failure is stepping stone for success and you will certainly bring glory to your nation. Keep trying. Best wishes from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Jul 25, 2021 07:47pm
Magnificent, superb, fantastic. You’re the man.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 25, 2021 07:54pm
India not in first 4 spot. Pakistan in 5th. Proud of Talha. Love you IK
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jul 25, 2021 07:54pm
Bravo. There is always a next time for such achievers,awaiting for victory.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jul 25, 2021 07:54pm
@Realistic, why not.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 25, 2021 08:11pm
Well done. We are proud of you. Keep it up.
Reply Recommend 0
Reaper
Jul 25, 2021 08:23pm
@Fastrack, for what - “showing up”?
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 25, 2021 08:24pm
Forget gold, he couldn’t even get a bronze. What a disappointment
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 25, 2021 08:24pm
Missed gold by coming fifth? Someone needs to learn how gold is achieved
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Jul 25, 2021 08:26pm
@Arora, read the article and learn something about weightlifting if you don't get how he narrowly missed out on gold.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice for Kashmiris
Jul 25, 2021 08:34pm
@Muatafa mustard, mind your own business
Reply Recommend 0
Kazim
Jul 25, 2021 08:34pm
His total score was 320 Kg, he stands fifth. Bronze medal score was 322 Kg, so tough competition, proud of you Talha :)
Reply Recommend 0
ramana
Jul 25, 2021 08:37pm
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib
Jul 25, 2021 09:04pm
@Realistic, yar let’s see the positive side
Reply Recommend 0
Tunio
Jul 25, 2021 09:16pm
A country of 230+ million...has not won a medal in last 20 years...something is not right here!
Reply Recommend 0
Tman
Jul 25, 2021 09:26pm
@Muatafa mustard, good for you.
Reply Recommend 0
Varun
Jul 25, 2021 09:33pm
Good job young man !
Reply Recommend 0
Ngujk
Jul 25, 2021 09:41pm
@Fastrack, yeah. 5th spot but narrowly missed gold. But he played well. Good luck
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jul 25, 2021 09:45pm
@Muatafa mustard, so?
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Amjad
Jul 25, 2021 09:58pm
@Muatafa mustard, Yeah! 1.4 billion people and only just one medal.
Reply Recommend 0
GaindaSwamy
Jul 25, 2021 10:17pm
Narrowly missed Gold by coming fifth. Low standards and low expectations.
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Jul 25, 2021 10:21pm
but in the end what matters is a medal
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Jul 25, 2021 10:39pm
Well done Proud of you son!
Reply Recommend 0
GaindaSwamy
Jul 25, 2021 10:41pm
So much excitement for coming 5th. Look at them.
Reply Recommend 0
Lucifer
Jul 25, 2021 10:46pm
@Fastrack, Pakistan was nowhere near knockout stage when India won the silver.
Reply Recommend 0
Raghs
Jul 25, 2021 10:51pm
@Fastrack: LOL !!! To finish in the list, one has to first take part in the competition. India didn't have anyone in the 67kg weightlifting category for men.
Reply Recommend 0
Raghs
Jul 25, 2021 10:54pm
Countries who were eligible for the 67kg weightlifting bout: China, Colombia, Italy, South Korea, Pakistan, Uzbek, Japan, Georgia, Indonesia, Mexico, Madagaskar, Kiribati, Turkey, France. @Fastrack: so where is India in this list ? Do you even know how olympians qualify ?
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 25, 2021 11:01pm
This guy has the heart of lion. Please take good care of him. I'm sure he will being laurels for you in future. Love from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 25, 2021 11:03pm
@Realistic, Don't look at the rank. See how close he was to winning a medal. Your cricket team has worse rank but then you still support it, right?
Reply Recommend 0
MJS
Jul 25, 2021 11:50pm
@Fastrack, 2018 Asian games India 70 medals. Pakistan 4 medals all bronze.
Reply Recommend 0
jay tuli
Jul 25, 2021 11:53pm
Great! Keep it up. Next time, will win gold.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 26, 2021 12:09am
Congratulation Talha! A lot of talent in Pakistan as nation gets industrialized good things will happen. Honest leaders need to be on the top always.
Reply Recommend 0
Noel
Jul 26, 2021 12:14am
Amazing, well done. Hold your head up high! He’s young and can come stronger in the next olympics (and a few more after that)
Reply Recommend 0
Someone
Jul 26, 2021 12:24am
Congrats Pakistan for coming 5th.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Qadir
Jul 26, 2021 12:48am
You made me rise my head, And made me thump my chest We must say with pride Talha Talib is our best! Bravo boy!
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 26, 2021 01:01am
Being proud is not enough. Provide him facilities so he can actually win a medal for us next time. Weldone young man.
Reply Recommend 0
Someone
Jul 26, 2021 01:18am
Great News for Pakistan. Congratulations. Pakistan cannot do better than this. Coming 5th is like missing Gold.
Reply Recommend 0
Ha
Jul 26, 2021 01:20am
Great courage!
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jul 26, 2021 01:30am
Almost there, good luck I 2024 olympics.
Reply Recommend 0
Paban kr Ghosh
Jul 26, 2021 01:45am
Has hockey disappeared from pakistan like dinosaurs ?I guess this game was a pride of Pakistan and they often used to win medsl in this game ?
Reply Recommend 0
Umer
Jul 26, 2021 01:55am
@Realistic, where did India finish? And yes we're proud of our lads and lasses. He missed out on an Olympic medal by two kilograms. No training no coach, nothing and still almost ending up on the podium is very impressive. I'm sure you'll never be in the same position.
Reply Recommend 0
SidC
Jul 26, 2021 02:13am
@Realistic, Very true fifth in not very competitive sport and whole nation is singing.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan Khalid Arain
Jul 26, 2021 02:53am
@Realistic, with what our nation has to offer the sportsmen indeed we should be proud.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq K Sami. M.D.
Jul 26, 2021 03:05am
Proud of you.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jul 26, 2021 03:06am
@Raghs, you mean you couldn't find one guy in india who could lift 67kg? No wonder your guys ran away from Afg :)
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 26, 2021 03:14am
Well done Talib. Proud of you.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 26, 2021 03:15am
@Muatafa mustard, India already got a silver medal Well done. 1 silver out of 1.3 billion people. The ultimate achievement for a poor country.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 26, 2021 03:17am
@Realistic, 5th spot and we as a nation are proud ? The government training money for athletes is in places like avenfield house and Dubai hills. So despite that, yeh! Great achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
Saboohi Pervez
Jul 26, 2021 04:13am
Well done TALHA. PROUD OF YOU.. Keep it up
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 26, 2021 04:23am
Amazing achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
pa99
Jul 26, 2021 04:45am
Congratulations! Participating at this elite level is an honour.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jul 26, 2021 06:11am
Very close. there is always good times for persistance. good luck from India.
Reply Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jul 26, 2021 07:22am
Good effort. I am sure he will win gold in the next Olympics.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jul 26, 2021 09:14am
China is making every Pakistani proud
Reply Recommend 0
Pakiba Shingh
Jul 26, 2021 09:37am
Good luck to him, well done from India. Sport has no boundaries, unless of course if you’re fastrack.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Jul 26, 2021 10:01am
@Realistic, 5th position without any financial or technical / training assistance is something to proud of..
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Jul 26, 2021 10:04am
No medal, so what. China will make Pakistan proud.
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Jul 26, 2021 10:21am
Please look into the horrible treatment he was given by Pakistani government who refused to allow his coach to accompany him and only, reportedly, gave 1lac (100,000) total allowance for the entire Olympic event 48 before the opening ceremony. As a whole, Pakistan has refused to support any and all Olympic athletes, with some in the current delegation having gone through private application to Olympics. Care to guess who is the head of Pakistan Olympic Committee for past 12 years
Reply Recommend 0

