Today's Paper | July 25, 2021

Counting of votes underway in violence-marred AJK elections; 2 PTI workers killed, 5 policemen beaten up

Dawn.com | Tariq NaqashPublished July 25, 2021 - Updated July 25, 2021 07:43pm
Officials count the votes after polling ended in the AJK elections on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
The polling started at 8am and will go on until 5pm without any break. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
The counting of votes is underway for election to 45 seats of the AJK Legislative Assembly, after the voting process was marred by violence and clashes in some areas.

Voters present inside polling stations were allowed to cast their ballots until after the polling time ended at 5pm.

At least two PTI workers were killed in a clash with PPP activists at a polling station in the Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The two PTI activists were shot dead by unidentified persons at a polling station in the jurisdiction of Naarr police station in Charhoi, Kotli, according to police.

Muhammad Shabbir, an official at Naarr police station, identified the victims as 40-year-old Zaheer Ahmed and 50-year-old Ramzan. He added that the clash erupted between PPP and PTI workers at about 9:15am at the Mithi Jand polling station. In the ensuing gunfire, Ahmed was killed on the spot and Ramzan died on the way to the hospital.

In a separate incident, five police constables were injured after Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists attacked them with batons at the Dhal Chakhya polling station in AJK's LA-32 constituency, Jhelum valley district SP Riaz Mughal said.

Voting in some polling stations of other constituencies was also temporarily suspended due to incidents of violence. Several people were reportedly injured in clashes and a number of political activists were also detained by the police, according to reports.

The elections come after weeks of a highly charged and divisive election campaign that saw politicians from the three mainstream parties — the PTI, PPP and PML-N hurl allegations at each other.

The polling started at 8am and continued until 5pm without any break, according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

Media persons were initially not allowed to report from outside the polling stations but the issue was later resolved on the directions of the AJK Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Abdul Rashid Sulehria.

Officials said they expect up to 60 per cent voter turnout because all political parties were heavily involved in the buildup to the election.

PML-N, PPP cry foul

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Raja Farooq Haider Khan wrote a letter to the AJK chief election commissioner, complaining that some "miscreants" were harming the peaceful polling environment through violence at a polling station in the LA-32 constituency in order to prevent his party's supporters from voting.

He said workers from an "opposition party" were openly displaying firearms, and alleged that some Rangers personnel deployed at the polling station were "encouraging voters to vote for their favourite opposition party".

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the arrests of some PML-N workers by police and criticised the AJK Election Commission for allegedly refusing to accept the party's applications regarding rigging complaints.

The PPP also complained to the AJK Election Commission, alleging that PTI workers were using force to influence the voting process.

In a letter addressed to the election commission's secretary, PPP's Central Election Cell incharge Taj Haider said that the chief polling agent for the LA-30 constituency was arrested "immediately after the start of polling in order to influence the election of our candidate".

The chief polling officer's house was also attacked three days ago, Haider said, asking the commission to order the officer's immediate release.

In a separate letter, Haider complained that PTI workers had "captured" the Mandol Bazaar polling station in the LA-18 constituency and "ballot papers were being stamped by them."

In a third such letter, Haider said PTI workers "with the support of the administration are stopping PPP voters from casting votes" at the polling station located in 84 Middle School in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Katiala for the LA-6 constituency.

Aggressive campaigns

In all, there are 3.22 million voters registered in the 45 constituencies. Among them, 2,817,090 voters are registered in 33 constituencies of the AJK assembly. Of the remaining voters, 373,652 are registered in the six constituencies representing the refugees from occupied Jammu and 29,804 are registered in the six constituencies representing the refugees from occupied Kashmir Valley. These 12 constituencies representing refugees from occupied Jammu and Kashmir Valley have a total of 403,456 registered voters.

Previously, general elections in AJK had predominantly been a contest between the local leaders of the contesting parties, with a low-profile support from their parent parties or like-minded governments in Pakistan.

However, of late these elections have become a do-or-die battle directly between the central leadership of the mainstream parties, relegating their local leadership as well as a few state-based parties to the background.

This year the pre-poll campaign has surpassed the previous records of aggressiveness towards their rivals.

From June 25 when PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took the lead over the opponents in launching the campaign of his party from Dadyal, followed by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and federal ministers Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed and PM Khan, to July 23 when the campaign ended at midnight, the electorate in AJK heard nothing but allegations, counter-allegations and usual mudslinging in rallies.

Read: AJK election campaign — Politicians talked about everything but their plans to protect Kashmiris' rights

"They spewed venom at each other during their speeches ... There was much empty rhetoric on Kashmir but no word on the myriad of issues faced by the people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as their likely solutions," commented Abdul Hakim Kashmiri, a political analyst based in Muzaffarabad.

Voters queue up at Muzaffarabad's Saheli Sarkar school polling station on Sunday. — Photo by Tariq Naqash
Voters queue up at Muzaffarabad's Saheli Sarkar school polling station on Sunday. — Photo by Tariq Naqash

The Election Commission has asserted that watertight security and other measures taken by it leave no room for rigging.

Farhat Ali Mir, one of the two constitutional members of the commission, told reporters on Saturday that the presiding officers were under an obligation to provide duly signed results of their stations to the agents of all contesting candidates, immediately after the counting, thus eliminating chances of results manipulation.

By Saturday evening, polling material had been dispatched to all respective stations — 5,129 in total, of which 826 had been declared the 'most sensitive' and 1,209 as 'sensitive' stations.

Results at the polling stations will be announced within an hour after the polling ends, according to the commission officials.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali.

Novoice
Jul 25, 2021 10:34am
We can only pray that only the public gets to select. However, it seems a very slim chance as the web of deception gets more and more tangled as time passes and blunders need to remain covered up.
Reply Recommend 0
Dharma
Jul 25, 2021 10:35am
I can see only Punjabi's standing in the line. Where are the kashmiri's?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 25, 2021 11:28am
PTI will lose this election in AJK.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 25, 2021 11:32am
All the best PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 25, 2021 11:45am
I hope people will NOT vote for PPP or PMLN and some sense will prevail. These 2 parties has done nothing for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 25, 2021 12:37pm
@Justice, You Indians wish. And for good reason. Just remember, Kashmiris always wish the opposite.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 25, 2021 12:37pm
Gallop poll says PTI way ahead. Sorry looters and haters.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Jul 25, 2021 12:49pm
....and yesterday Nawaz met the Afghan NSA who abused Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Jul 25, 2021 12:56pm
Looters and plunderers will be on the run after massive PTI win.
Reply Recommend 0
kash
Jul 25, 2021 01:06pm
PTI set to win Ajk
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jul 25, 2021 01:12pm
RIP,victims. PPP and PMLN are known for their gangsters.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jul 25, 2021 01:15pm
@Dharma, punjabis like Mian Nawaz Sharifś family and Akram Sheikhś families who are punjabis ,claim a kashmiri ethnicity. You are seeing such people in above photograph.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 25, 2021 01:18pm
RIP. Today is The day of PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jul 25, 2021 01:21pm
Let the transparency prevail in all conditions ,otherwise a new serious problem may arise.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 25, 2021 01:22pm
Mainstream parties should be barred from contesting polls in Kashmir. That was the case a few years ago
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Jul 25, 2021 01:23pm
New Altaf hussain (sharif) in making now felt this level
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Jul 25, 2021 01:24pm
@Justice, i think you will be surprised in the end of day
Reply Recommend 0
Sriz1
Jul 25, 2021 01:44pm
Hopefully no umpiring and people get their democratic vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Jul 25, 2021 02:03pm
@Fastrack, and sorry Indians
Reply Recommend 0
Ghazi Sudhun
Jul 25, 2021 02:10pm
Today its PPP all the way
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 25, 2021 02:11pm
Politics has now become a zero sum game because those who win become wealthy overnight. Democracy may not be well suited for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Jul 25, 2021 02:15pm
As an expat I have given up on any hope for this lawless society
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Jul 25, 2021 02:38pm
PTI losers
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Hakim
Jul 25, 2021 02:58pm
very peaceful elections, no law and order situation. Elections arrangements are of international standards.
Reply Recommend 0
ecarus
Jul 25, 2021 03:14pm
Voters can vote, but who forms the government, selectors will decide.
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor Muneeb
Jul 25, 2021 03:51pm
PPP Thuggery has no place in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Jul 25, 2021 04:15pm
PMLN and PPP are spoilers whereas Imran khan is the only leader sincere to Kashmiris and Pakistanis .
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 25, 2021 04:17pm
Meanwhile, the PPP has complained to the AJK Election Commission, alleging that PTI workers were using force to influence the voting process. And yet ppp oppose EVMachines for voting. Killing people over voting is unforgiveable.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 25, 2021 04:21pm
@Justice, PTI will lose this election in AJK. As an indian, learn to face reality, not wishful thinking. Results will be out soon and PTI will get majority seats, as public want an honest leader and are intoletantof corrupt ones anymore
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jul 25, 2021 04:22pm
PTI is leading the polls. PPP and PMLN want to create a violent environment to scare voters. JI is in worst shape.
Reply Recommend 0
momtaz
Jul 25, 2021 04:30pm
PPP rogues showing their hooligan behavior
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 25, 2021 04:39pm
PTI is playing a dirty game
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Jul 25, 2021 04:50pm
PPP is a party of thugs and gangsters.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Jul 25, 2021 05:15pm
No masks or no social distancing, recipe for disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Jul 25, 2021 05:23pm
PPU JUI PMLN are thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Flag
Jul 25, 2021 05:27pm
@Justice, Is it time for the corrupt to rule again?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jul 25, 2021 05:32pm
PTI goons are destroying AJK.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Jul 25, 2021 06:11pm
@Ghazi Sudhun , Today PPP all the way to jail for their thuggery
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jul 25, 2021 06:30pm
Where were the police to ensure safety….this is why the military is needed to keep the peace…
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jul 25, 2021 07:20pm
Good thing PMIK promised independence. People can decide their destinies.
Reply Recommend 0
Ram
Jul 25, 2021 07:21pm
@Fastrack, I don't generally agree with you , but yes PTI is going to win
Reply Recommend 0

