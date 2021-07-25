Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 25, 2021

Unvaccinated people banned from domestic air travel

Ikram JunaidiPublished July 25, 2021 - Updated July 25, 2021 07:21am
Partially vaccinated individuals, foreign nationals, Pakistani nationals having documentary proof of vaccination abroad and patients who are clinically advised against vaccination due to risk of reaction are exempted from restriction. — AFP/File
Partially vaccinated individuals, foreign nationals, Pakistani nationals having documentary proof of vaccination abroad and patients who are clinically advised against vaccination due to risk of reaction are exempted from restriction. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Natio­nal Command and Opera­tion Centre (NCOC) has decided that unvaccinated people, over the age of 18, cannot be allowed to undertake domestic air travel.

Besides, Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa have tested positive for coronavirus.

Federal Minister for Pla­n­ning, Development and Spe­cial Initiatives Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said that Pakistan had the lowest mortality rate among Covid-19 patients as compared to other countries of the region.

According to a document of the NCOC, available with Dawn, it has been decided that no unvaccinated citizens of 18-year age and above will be allowed to undertake dom­e­s­tic air travel from August 1. “Restriction is for domestic air travel and people travelling from Pakistan to abroad or from abroad to Pakistan are exempted from restriction. It is also not applicable on link flights if these are within 72 hours of arrival or departure,” the document states.

However partially vaccinated individuals, foreign nationals, Pakistani nationals having documentary proof of vaccination abroad and patients who are clinically advised against vaccination due to risk of reaction are exempted from restriction.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended suspension of flights from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to Dubai till July 28. In a statement, Emirates airline said that passengers who had connected through any of the four countries in the last 14 days would not be permitted to travel from any point to the UAE.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” it stated.

According to a statement issued by the deputy registrar of Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Sarina Isa have been tested positive for Covid-19. Their test reports were issued by the National Institute of Health. They have been quarantined at home and are under treatment.

A document of Polyclinic, available with Dawn, shows that Justice Isa had 102 degrees Fahrenheit fever and body ache on July 23. As he was found positive for Covid-19, he has been advised to take antibiotics, calcium supplements, steam inhalation and some other medicines. Some tests and isolation for at least 12 days have been advised.

In November last year, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, the then chief justice of Peshawar High Court, had passed away at the age of 59, days after contracting the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has been observed after confirmation by the NCOC that infections caused by delta (Indian), beta (South African) and alpha (UK) variants of coronavirus are being reported across the country. On Friday, the country surpassed the figure of one million cases and on July 18 was ranked 30th among countries that have detected most number of cases since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, NCOC head Asad Umar claimed on Saturday that coronavirus-related deaths were fewer in Pakistan than other countries of region.

“Covid deaths/million population in our region: Iran 1037, Nepal 326, India 301, Sri Lanka 186, Afghanistan 160, Bangladesh 113, Pakistan 102. Timely decisions, hard work, cooperation of people & blessings of Allah made this possible. Risk is not over. Follow sop’s & vaccinate,” he tweeted.

The NCOC data shared on Saturday shows that 32 deaths and 1,841 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in a single day and the number of active cases was 54,122 as of July 24.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

De-programming the robot
25 Jul 2021

De-programming the robot

The robot that is programmed to be a predator, to dominate, to hurt, to rape, to kill, will do as he pleases, where he pleases...
A toxic discourse
Updated 25 Jul 2021

A toxic discourse

Politics as it exists now is a catalyst for further divisions...
Cyberespionage
25 Jul 2021

Cyberespionage

Sellers of surveillance tools must be held accountable...
Managing human agency
24 Jul 2021

Managing human agency

Is the private sector able to manage the ‘human agency’ of teachers better than the public sector?...

Editorial

Noor murder case
Updated 25 Jul 2021

Noor murder case

IT would not be an exaggeration to describe Pakistan as no country for women. This truth was underscored yet again...
25 Jul 2021

Rental inflation

HOUSE rent prices soared in June by 6.21pc from 4.2pc a year ago, topping the list of 10 contributors to the urban...
Cyberattack on rights
Updated 24 Jul 2021

Cyberattack on rights

A COLLABORATIVE investigation into a data leak of software sold by the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group has ...
24 Jul 2021

Sleeper cells

THERE was a time not too long ago when militant groups had unleashed a reign of terror in Pakistan, resulting in...
24 Jul 2021

Prisoners’ return

THE families of 62 Pakistani prisoners who had been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia had reason to rejoice this Eid as...