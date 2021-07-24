Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2021

Noor Mukadam murder: Court extends suspect's physical remand for 2 days

Tahir NaseerPublished July 24, 2021 - Updated July 24, 2021 05:22pm
Noor Mukadam — Photo courtesy change.org
Noor Mukadam — Photo courtesy change.org

A local court in Islamabad on Saturday extended the physical remand of the suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case, Zahir Zakir Jaffer, for two days.

Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday. A first information report was registered late on Tuesday against Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

The suspect was produced in the judicial magistrate's court today upon the completion of his three-day physical remand and after hearing arguments, the judge extended his remand for another two days, ordering that he be produced in court again on Monday, July 26.

"Accused is nominated in the FIR and he is charged with heinous offence, therefore for the purpose of recovery and investigation two days physical remand is granted," said the court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

The prosecutor in the case, Sajid Cheema, told the court that the murder weapon — a knife — along with a pistol and a knuckleduster were recovered from the accused.

He added that cellphones, both his own and Noor's, still needed to be recovered from Jaffer's custody and requested an extension of 11 days in his physical remand.

The complainant's counsel, Advocate Shah Khawar, had also urged the court for an 11-day extension in remand. Khawar said a maximum physical remand of 14 days was possible in the case and since a three-day remand had already been granted, the maximum possible remand, of 11 days, should be given.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Friday instructed the investigation team probing the brutal killing to seek the placement of the suspect's name on the Exit Control List.

The Investigators are also seeking the suspect's criminal record, if any, from the US and the UK.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khalid
Jul 24, 2021 05:36pm
Let's hope he gets the conventional treatment of police while in remand
Reply Recommend 0
Zunaira Azeem Chaudhry
Jul 24, 2021 05:37pm
Such a criminal should be hanged in public. So that Noor Muqaddam's parents can get justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Zunaira Azeem Chaudhry
Jul 24, 2021 05:39pm
Such a criminal should be hanged in public. So that Noor Muqaddam's parents can get justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jul 24, 2021 05:53pm
Some news says v influentials are working to get flea overseas.
Reply Recommend 0
Rzk
Jul 24, 2021 05:53pm
He will be get free soon from loose judicial system of this country. Then blame will be put on government.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 24, 2021 06:09pm
Get all information from suspect. How many more lines he has ruined?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The curse of irrelevance
24 Jul 2021

The curse of irrelevance

Fear, in essence, is a powerful de-motivator for those who believe their success lies in lazy public validation...
Good & bad Muslims
Updated 24 Jul 2021

Good & bad Muslims

It is essential to interrogate the wider epidemic of violence.
The Afghan stalemate
Updated 21 Jul 2021

The Afghan stalemate

The Taliban cannot think of ruling Afghanistan without international legitimacy.

Editorial

Cyberattack on rights
Updated 24 Jul 2021

Cyberattack on rights

A COLLABORATIVE investigation into a data leak of software sold by the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group has ...
24 Jul 2021

Sleeper cells

THERE was a time not too long ago when militant groups had unleashed a reign of terror in Pakistan, resulting in...
24 Jul 2021

Prisoners’ return

THE families of 62 Pakistani prisoners who had been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia had reason to rejoice this Eid as...
India’s admission
Updated 24 Jul 2021

India’s admission

It was no secret that India had been manoeuvring behind the scenes to ensure that Pakistan remained on the grey list.
EU headscarf ban
Updated 23 Jul 2021

EU headscarf ban

Moves by the EU to curtail the religious freedoms of Muslims and others in the bloc need to be reviewed.
Disposal of offal
Updated 22 Jul 2021

Disposal of offal

The least people can do is to make an effort and dump entrails in designated areas.