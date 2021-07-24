Noor Mukadam murder: Court extends suspect's physical remand for 2 days

A local court in Islamabad on Saturday extended the physical remand of the suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case, Zahir Zakir Jaffer, for two days.

Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday. A first information report was registered late on Tuesday against Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

The suspect was produced in the judicial magistrate's court today upon the completion of his three-day physical remand and after hearing arguments, the judge extended his remand for another two days, ordering that he be produced in court again on Monday, July 26.

"Accused is nominated in the FIR and he is charged with heinous offence, therefore for the purpose of recovery and investigation two days physical remand is granted," said the court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

The prosecutor in the case, Sajid Cheema, told the court that the murder weapon — a knife — along with a pistol and a knuckleduster were recovered from the accused.

He added that cellphones, both his own and Noor's, still needed to be recovered from Jaffer's custody and requested an extension of 11 days in his physical remand.

The complainant's counsel, Advocate Shah Khawar, had also urged the court for an 11-day extension in remand. Khawar said a maximum physical remand of 14 days was possible in the case and since a three-day remand had already been granted, the maximum possible remand, of 11 days, should be given.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Friday instructed the investigation team probing the brutal killing to seek the placement of the suspect's name on the Exit Control List.

The Investigators are also seeking the suspect's criminal record, if any, from the US and the UK.