Today's Paper | July 24, 2021

Justice Isa, wife test positive for Covid-19

Haseeb BhattiPublished July 24, 2021 - Updated July 24, 2021 05:06pm
The Covid-19 test results of Justice Isa and his wife were issued by the National Institute of Health. — Photo via Twitter
The Covid-19 test results of Justice Isa and his wife were issued by the National Institute of Health. — Photo via Twitter

Supreme Court's Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a press release issued by the apex court's deputy registrar.

The statement said that the Covid-19 test results of Justice Isa and his wife were issued by the National Institute of Health.

They are undergoing treatment and currently quarantined at home, it added.

The sudden spike in coronavirus cases across the country has raised alarm among government circles, with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) confirming the presence of different variants of coronavirus, including the delta (Indian), beta (South African) and alpha (UK) variants, in Pakistan.

Just a day ago, the country passed the grim milestone of one million cases of the virus.

On July 18, Pakistan was ranked 30th among countries having detected most number of cases since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In November last year, Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth had passed away at the age of 59, days after contracting the coronavirus.

Justice Seth had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 22 and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Peshawar. He was later shifted to another hospital in Islamabad, where he succumbed to the virus.

