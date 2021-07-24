Dawn Logo

PML-N slams Gandapur for sexist remarks, threat of violence against Maryam in AJK rally

Dawn.comPublished July 24, 2021 - Updated July 24, 2021 02:50pm
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur addresses an election rally in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur addresses an election rally in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday slammed Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur for using "shameful language" against PML-N's Maryam Nawaz in an election rally at Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Kotli.

"Disgusted by the shameful language Ali Amin Gandapur has used against Maryam Nawaz. His words are not only violent but also deeply misogynist. Just imagine that people with this mindset have been given the responsibility to govern a country of 220m people," Shehbaz tweeted.

Gandapur resorted to sexist language against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday, saying she would be slapped so much that "your [real] face will be uncovered".

Addressing an election rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Kotli, Gandapur said: "I have a lot more to say but I will only say this to her (Maryam) that if we come to slap then you will get slapped so much that your [real] face will be uncovered from the Rs80 million [cosmetic] surgery you have done from our [tax] money."

Calling Maryam a "daku rani" (queen of thieves), the federal minister railed against her, saying, "Your grandfather's [blacksmithing] shop in Gawalmandi didn't have as much iron as the 32-kilogramme jewellery you were wearing when your father [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif invited Modi for a wedding."

This is not the first time that the federal minister has used sexist remarks against Maryam.

“She is beautiful but she spent millions on her surgeries from the taxpayers’ money," he had said during a PTI rally in Gilgit-Baltistan in November 2020, adding that if he picked anyone from the crowd and spent just a little from the taxpayers’ money on their cosmetic surgeries then they would look beautiful as well.

His remarks had earned him severe criticism from opposition parties and people from different walks of life on social media.

'Children of looters'

In his tirade against the opposition, Gandapur said the children of rulers who had "looted property" in the country were coming to AJK and "asking to form a government so they can loot more".

He also hit out at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, claiming that during his trip to the US "he wandered for 10 days and no one met him [...] this is their status in the world."

He called upon the people to vote for the PTI in the upcoming AJK election on July 25 and rubbished claims of attempts to rig the election, saying how could the PTI do so when the local administration and AJK prime minister belonged to the PML-N.

Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Jul 24, 2021 02:49pm
yes, they or everyone should slam it, but what about abid sher ali?? Why PMLN ran campaign in favor of him??
Reply Recommend 0
bkt
Jul 24, 2021 02:52pm
Poor Gandapur, so out of touch with the realities plaguing Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 24, 2021 02:52pm
this from the guy who used the vaccines meant for Pakistan's health workers to vaccinate himself and his family instead! Who voted this fool in?
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Jul 24, 2021 02:53pm
This thug knows no low.
Reply Recommend 0
Shar Minda Indoo
Jul 24, 2021 02:54pm
Basically she is a nobody. This just gives her a bit of importance. Ever did anything for Pakistani women?
Reply Recommend 0
Shar Minda Indoo
Jul 24, 2021 02:55pm
Why is she out of jail? Beats everyone. And a single service to Pakistani women?
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jul 24, 2021 02:55pm
Such a disgusting language has never been used by any party in past, now pti has set a trend for the upcoming elections in Pakistan for such remarks to be used. Call them trend setters with # pti disgusting language
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 24, 2021 02:58pm
He is giving maryam nawaz taste of same language she uses on others.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 24, 2021 02:59pm
Wow $100,000 plastic surgery. Her husband needs some too.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 24, 2021 03:05pm
What else can the corrupt, crooked, cruel, cunning, dishonest, nefarious, dodgy, shody, shady, family-owned, clan-operated, Raiwind-based and dynasty-backed PML(N) "movers and shakers" say at this crucial, carping, critical, caviling and compelling juncture in time and history to distract, deflect and divert world's attention from real issues?
Reply Recommend 0
AHS
Jul 24, 2021 03:07pm
@Zak, i think you have been on the black label honey that this Gandapur supplies
Reply Recommend 0
Al
Jul 24, 2021 03:09pm
First go fetch your absconding brother, then yap
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jul 24, 2021 03:10pm
The language used by the minister about a female politician is highly inappropriate and deeply offensive. PTI should sanction him and make him apologise for his remarks.
Reply Recommend 0
Owais
Jul 24, 2021 03:17pm
This guy is unfortunately a reflection and representative of IK's mindset and approach, showing dark side of the PTI's image and politics.
Reply Recommend 0

