Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2021

Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case: ‘Early’ release of convict upsets civil society

Wajih Ahmad SheikhPublished July 24, 2021 - Updated July 24, 2021 10:35am
Shah Hussain (L) and Khadija Siddiqui (R). — Dawn/File
Shah Hussain (L) and Khadija Siddiqui (R). — Dawn/File

LAHORE: The civil society is upset about ‘early’ release of Shah Hussain who is convicted for stabbing 23 times law student Khadija Siddiqui, from the jail as the government is being asked to explain the remissions extended to the convict.

The rights activists and members of the civil society took to social media and condemned the release of the convict as a result of “relaxation in his sentence”.

“Shah Hussain stabbed @khadijasid751 23 times, released from jail after serving 3.5yrs against his 5yr sentence. Can PTI explain how when Govt cant remit sentence without Khadija’s consent nor does he qualify for good behaviour release given conviction under 324PPC @ShireenMazari1,” Jibran Nasir, a lawyer and a rights activist, said in one of tweets.

He argued that the government could not extend the benefit of a remission in sentence to a convict without the consent of the complainant or the victim.

Lahore High Court Bar Association president Maqsood Buttar, the counsel for Hussain, told Dawn that there had been no undue favour from the government in the release of his client. He said like any other prisoner, Hussain was entitled to remissions as per the law and prisons rules. He claimed that Hussain was supposed to come out of the jail next month as per the sentence calculated by the jail officials after affecting the remissions available in the rules.

Buttar represented Hussain before the Lahore High Court in a writ petition allowed on July 9. The petition was filed against the government for not extending a special remission of one month to Hussain. The counsel said any convict after completing three years of his/her sentence was entitled to a special remission of one month.

He claimed that extending remissions in the sentences, available in the law, was a matter between a convict and the home department. He said the government was not bound to seek consent from the complainant or the victim before extending the benefit of remissions to a convict.

An associate of Ms Siddiqui, who did not want to be named, told Dawn that neither jail officials contacted the complainant party before granting remissions to the convict nor did she receive any notice from the high court. He claimed that Hussain was supposed to be released in July 2022.

A judicial magistrate had in 2017 sentenced Hussain seven-year imprisonment under section 324 of PPC for trying to kill his class fellow Khadija Siddiqui. Later, a sessions court reduced his sentence by two years.

The LHC had on June 4, 2018 acquitted Hussain giving him the benefit of the doubt. The court had observed that the prosecution had failed to establish its case and the courts could not solely rely upon the statement of the injured witness/victim. The Supreme Court, however, restored the sentence.

According to the prosecution, Hussain attacked Ms Siddiqui on May 3, 2016 near Shimla Hill where she along with her family driver had gone to pick her younger sister from school. Both sisters were about to get into their car when helmet-wearing Hussain attacked Siddiqui with a knife and stabbed her 23 times leaving her critically injured.

The Civil Lines police had registered a case against Hussain on charges of attempted murder.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The curse of irrelevance
24 Jul 2021

The curse of irrelevance

Fear, in essence, is a powerful de-motivator for those who believe their success lies in lazy public validation...
Good & bad Muslims
Updated 24 Jul 2021

Good & bad Muslims

It is essential to interrogate the wider epidemic of violence.
The Afghan stalemate
Updated 21 Jul 2021

The Afghan stalemate

The Taliban cannot think of ruling Afghanistan without international legitimacy.

Editorial

Cyberattack on rights
Updated 24 Jul 2021

Cyberattack on rights

A COLLABORATIVE investigation into a data leak of software sold by the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group has ...
24 Jul 2021

Sleeper cells

THERE was a time not too long ago when militant groups had unleashed a reign of terror in Pakistan, resulting in...
24 Jul 2021

Prisoners’ return

THE families of 62 Pakistani prisoners who had been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia had reason to rejoice this Eid as...
India’s admission
Updated 21 Jul 2021

India’s admission

It was no secret that India had been manoeuvring behind the scenes to ensure that Pakistan remained on the grey list.
EU headscarf ban
Updated 23 Jul 2021

EU headscarf ban

Moves by the EU to curtail the religious freedoms of Muslims and others in the bloc need to be reviewed.
Disposal of offal
Updated 22 Jul 2021

Disposal of offal

The least people can do is to make an effort and dump entrails in designated areas.