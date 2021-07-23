Dawn Logo

Met Office predicts heavy rains in eastern Sindh but only light showers in Karachi

Qazi HassanPublished July 23, 2021 - Updated July 23, 2021 08:57pm
Karachi had received the first spell of this season's monsoon rainfall on July 12. — AP/File
Karachi had received the first spell of this season's monsoon rainfall on July 12. — AP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday issued an alert for the second spell of monsoon rainfall in Sindh, predicting a downpour in eastern part of the province over the next 24 hours but relative calm in Karachi.

According to Met Office, only light rain was expected in Karachi between July 25 and July 26, adding in its weather advisory that the second spell of monsoon in the port city would be "weak".

However, heavy rains were predicted in Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin and Thatta.

Karachi had received the first spell of year's monsoon rainfall on July 12.

Data from the meteorological department had showed that Gulshan-i-Hadeed had received the highest amount of rainfall (17mm), followed by PAF Faisal Base (5.0mm), University Road Met Complex (4.3mm), North Karachi (4.2mm), Landhi (4.0mm), Sadi Town (3.6mm), Jinnah Terminal (3.2mm), MOS - Old Area Airport (3.0mm), Surjani (2.8mm), PAF Masroor Base (1.0mm) and Nazimabad (1.0mm) during

Similarly, Punjab was also left scrambling for an umbrella due to monsoon showers.

In the country's largest province, the highest amount of rainfall was reported by Sialkot city (193mm), followed by Sialkot Cantt (107mm), Jhelum (98mm), Gujrat (66mm), Mandi Bahauddin (50mm), Gujranwala (49mm), Lahore airport (32.6mm), Sargodha city (27.6mm), Murree (21mm), Sargodha airport (20mm), Lahore city (18.4mm), Narowal (3.8mm) and Mangla (7mm).

