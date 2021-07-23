FM Qureshi to depart on two-day visit to China today

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will depart on a two-day visit to China today (Friday) at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the FO said that the minister will be accompanied by senior officials during the visit to China from July 23 to July 24.

"The visit is part of the high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China," the statement said.

Both sides will discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism, and regional and international issues of mutual interest, it added.

"The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China 'all-weather strategic cooperative partnership' and will expand strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues," the statement said.

The FO also noted that this year Pakistan and China were celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations.

"More than 100 celebratory events have been planned of which over 60 events have already been held so far. These celebrations have immensely contributed to injecting fresh vigour and warmth in the traditional friendship," the statement said.

"​Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The time-tested Pakistan-China relationship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan community of shared future," it said.