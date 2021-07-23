Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 23, 2021

FM Qureshi to depart on two-day visit to China today

Naveed SiddiquiPublished July 23, 2021 - Updated July 23, 2021 10:43am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will depart on Friday (today) for a two-day visit to China. — AP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will depart on Friday (today) for a two-day visit to China. — AP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will depart on a two-day visit to China today (Friday) at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the FO said that the minister will be accompanied by senior officials during the visit to China from July 23 to July 24.

"The visit is part of the high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China," the statement said.

Both sides will discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism, and regional and international issues of mutual interest, it added.

"The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China 'all-weather strategic cooperative partnership' and will expand strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues," the statement said.

The FO also noted that this year Pakistan and China were celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations.

"More than 100 celebratory events have been planned of which over 60 events have already been held so far. These celebrations have immensely contributed to injecting fresh vigour and warmth in the traditional friendship," the statement said.

"​Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The time-tested Pakistan-China relationship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan community of shared future," it said.

Pak China Ties
Press Release

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jul 23, 2021 10:34am
Great. Even after India's terrorism, China says CPEC to continue full bore.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 23, 2021 10:42am
Request for more loans?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 23, 2021 10:44am
Don't you discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir and India even before discussing other matters relevant to Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A fragmenting ummah
Updated 23 Jul 2021

A fragmenting ummah

Muslims are suffering in many parts of the world, all of which is known by other Muslims, but that nevertheless continues.
Virtual vultures
Updated 22 Jul 2021

Virtual vultures

Pegasus software has stirred a storm of indignation across the globe.
Shifting goalposts
Updated 20 Jul 2021

Shifting goalposts

Afghanistan is one place where proxy war by regional and bigger powers has always been a constant.

Editorial

India’s admission
Updated 21 Jul 2021

India’s admission

It was no secret that India had been manoeuvring behind the scenes to ensure that Pakistan remained on the grey list.
EU headscarf ban
Updated 23 Jul 2021

EU headscarf ban

Moves by the EU to curtail the religious freedoms of Muslims and others in the bloc need to be reviewed.
Disposal of offal
Updated 22 Jul 2021

Disposal of offal

The least people can do is to make an effort and dump entrails in designated areas.
New blow for Pak-Afghan ties
Updated 20 Jul 2021

New blow for Pak-Afghan ties

Islamabad police need to build a watertight case around their final conclusions because the stakes could not have been higher.
20 Jul 2021

FDI decline

THE worrisome, sharp decline in the more permanent, non-debt-creating foreign direct investment, or FDI, should be a...
20 Jul 2021

Another tragic accident

ALMOST every other week, if not every other day, newspapers report deadly road and rail accidents. It has been ...