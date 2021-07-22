Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 22, 2021

India raids media companies critical of govt handling of Covid-19 crisis

AFPPublished July 22, 2021 - Updated July 22, 2021 05:18pm
An entrance of the Hindi-language Dainik Bhaskar daily newspaper which was raided by Indian tax authorities, is pictured in Bhopal, India, July 22. — AFP
An entrance of the Hindi-language Dainik Bhaskar daily newspaper which was raided by Indian tax authorities, is pictured in Bhopal, India, July 22. — AFP

Indian tax authorities on Thursday raided a prominent newspaper and a TV channel that have been critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, triggering accusations of intimidation.

There was no official comment from authorities on the raids against Hindi-language daily Dainik Bhaskar and the Bharat Samachar channel but local media quoted unnamed tax officials as saying they had “conclusive evidence of fraud”.

Boasting a readership of millions, Bhaskar has carried a series of reports on the devastation caused by the pandemic in April and May and criticised the government's management of the crisis.

The daily said on its website on Thursday in response to the raids that in the last six months it had sought to “put the real situation in front of the country”.

“Be it the matter of [throwing] [dead bodies in the Ganges]1 or ... hiding deaths due to corona[virus], Bhaskar showed fearless journalism,” it said.

At the height of the Covid-19 outbreak, families in India's north and east gave up the bodies of their loved ones to the river or buried them in shallow graves on its banks, likely unable to afford the cost of funeral pyres.

Last month, the daily's editor Om Gaur wrote an op-ed in the New York Times, saying the bodies in the Ganges were symbolic of the “failures and deceptions” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Brijesh Mishra, editor in chief of Bharat Samachar, said the raids were harassment.

“We are not afraid of these raids ... we stand by the truth and the 240 million people of Uttar Pradesh,” he was quoted as saying in Hindi on their website.

Modi's government has long been accused of attempting to stifle critical reporting in the world's biggest democracy, something it denies.

On Reporters Without Borders' 2021 press freedom index, India ranks 142nd out of 180 countries.

Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of the northern state of Rajasthan, said the raids were a brazen attempt to suppress the media.

“Modi government cannot tolerate even an iota of its criticism,” Gehlot, who is from the opposition Congress party, wrote on Twitter.

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the raids were “an attempt to scare the media”.

India has officially reported 31m coronavirus infections and over 400,000 deaths so far, but experts say the actual figures could be much higher.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A fragmenting ummah
21 Jul 2021

A fragmenting ummah

A recounting of Muslims who are suffering and of Muslims who are inflicting suffering is an apt exercise for all Muslims as they
Virtual vultures
Updated 22 Jul 2021

Virtual vultures

Pegasus software has stirred a storm of indignation across the globe.
Shifting goalposts
Updated 20 Jul 2021

Shifting goalposts

Afghanistan is one place where proxy war by regional and bigger powers has always been a constant.

Editorial

India’s admission
Updated 21 Jul 2021

India’s admission

It was no secret that India had been manoeuvring behind the scenes to ensure that Pakistan remained on the grey list.
21 Jul 2021

EU headscarf ban

EUROPEAN states have long professed a commitment to the separation of church and state, as well as allowing people ...
Disposal of offal
Updated 22 Jul 2021

Disposal of offal

The least people can do is to make an effort and dump entrails in designated areas.
New blow for Pak-Afghan ties
Updated 20 Jul 2021

New blow for Pak-Afghan ties

Islamabad police need to build a watertight case around their final conclusions because the stakes could not have been higher.
20 Jul 2021

FDI decline

THE worrisome, sharp decline in the more permanent, non-debt-creating foreign direct investment, or FDI, should be a...
20 Jul 2021

Another tragic accident

ALMOST every other week, if not every other day, newspapers report deadly road and rail accidents. It has been ...