Today's Paper | July 21, 2021

President Alvi, PM Imran emphasise the spirit of sacrifice as nation celebrates second pandemic Eidul Azha

Dawn.comPublished July 21, 2021 - Updated July 21, 2021 05:55pm
President Dr Arif Alvi (C), National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri (L) and Senator Faisal Javed Khan (R) offer Eidul Azha prayers at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy President of Pakistan Twitter.
President Dr Arif Alvi (C), National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri (L) and Senator Faisal Javed Khan (R) offer Eidul Azha prayers at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy President of Pakistan Twitter.

As Pakistanis celebrated their second Eidul Azha under the shadow of the worsening coronavirus situation, the president, prime minister and other leaders emphasised the spirit of sacrifice and urged people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

President Dr Arif Alvi wished Eid Mubarak and prayed for forgiveness, unity and an end to the pandemic.

"May He (God) make Pakistan strong & prosperous. May we sacrifice for others in the spirit of [Prophet] Ibrahim. Ameen," he prayed.

He appealed to the nation to strictly observe coronavirus precautionary measures including wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing, so it could succeed in defeating the pandemic, according to an APP report.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled that the spirit of sacrifice was universal, noting that no nation could progress until it had the spirit of sacrifice and altruism.

"Qurbani (ritual animal sacrifice) does not only mean sacrificing the animal but it also refers to man sacrificing his desires for a higher purpose. This passion gives rise to such an ability in a man that even the hardest times do not make him go astray from the right path," the Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying.

The premier added that this was "the same spirit of sacrifice because of which the Pakistani nation had been protected from the universal pandemic through great intelligence, a national strategy and courage".

The country's economic situation — previously beset by difficulties — was changing, he said, adding, "Our economy is [headed] in the right direction."

He further stated that economic indicators were "encouraging" because of steps taken by the government and people were being provided relief.

"The day is not far when Pakistan will stand alongside developed countries and the entire nation's head will be raised with pride in front of the world," he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wished Eid Mubarak to "all Muslims".

"May we embrace the very spirit of the occasion; of sacrifice, patience and helping those less fortunate," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed prayed for the country to be protected from the enemy's designs.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar too echoed the need to celebrate Eid while following precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood prayed for Eidul Azha to bring "bring great joy and happiness" to everyone.

He also conveyed wishes for students who will be giving exams. "It has not been easy but you will come out of this experience as winners," he assured.

While wishing the nation Eid Mubarak, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reminded them that the pandemic was not yet over and the festival should be celebrated with simplicity.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar termed Eidul Azha a festival of "sacrifice, altruism and love".

"It is our social and religious obligation to celebrate the happiness with deprived sections of the society," he said, calling upon people to cooperate with the district administrations to ensure that the environment was kept clean.

Comments (11)
Skeptic
Jul 21, 2021 01:15pm
Like the stronger nations were taking care of weaker nations when the pandemic was first discovered in 2020 and just when European and American companies developed an effective vaccine???
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Jul 21, 2021 01:18pm
Crowded place, some not wearing masks. Same thing in India too and we want miracles
Reply Recommend 0
Kareem
Jul 21, 2021 01:21pm
ZERO social distance or maybe the social distance is a different thing in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 21, 2021 01:26pm
Eid-al-Adha 1442 A.H. Mabrook to everybody.
Reply Recommend 0
Milan Bhise
Jul 21, 2021 02:02pm
Eid Mubarak to Dawn, its staff and all readers
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Jul 21, 2021 02:05pm
Economy in right direction? But the debt has increased this month. Only speech, no action
Reply Recommend 0
Bin Kasem
Jul 21, 2021 02:28pm
Eid Mubarak to all peace loving people.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Jul 21, 2021 02:40pm
Eid mubarak to pakistan from india
Reply Recommend 0
subcontinent
Jul 21, 2021 02:42pm
To all my Muslim brothers and sisters Eid Mubarak and may peace, good health and prosperity be blessed on all From your Hindu brother
Reply Recommend 0
NM
Jul 21, 2021 03:08pm
Mr Bhutto Zardari wants Eid with simplicity and what about their election campaign and rallies?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Jul 21, 2021 04:20pm
Eid-al-adha Mubarak to all Pakistani brothers and sisters.
Reply Recommend 0

