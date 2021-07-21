Non-textile exports post double-digit growth in FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s non-textile exports grew 11.7 per cent year-on-year to $9.904 billion in 2020-21 owing to the partial revival of international orders and the government support schemes.

Overall growth in the non-textile sector is mainly led by the value-added sectors. Non-textile sector has yet to receive full orders to pre-Covid levels, data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

In FY21, three sectors — leather garments, surgical instruments and engineering goods — have maintained growth in export proceeds despite lockdowns in many countries. In the value-added leather sector, exports of leather garments up by 14.02pc, leather gloves 22.26pc respectively. The exports of raw leather declined by over 12.04pc during FY21 mainly show that it is being used in the domestic value added domestic industries.

Pakistan is one of the main suppliers of global surgical instruments. However, these instruments are re-marketed from western countries with famous brands. As a result, the export value of these products remain very less.

The exports of surgical instruments posted a growth of 20.36pc to $428.008m in FY21 against $355.617m over the last year, followed by 28.46pc jump in pharmaceutical products to $270.142m against $210.299m over the last year.

The export of footwear increased by 4.72pc year-on-year to $131.889m, led by leather and canvas footwear. The export of engineering products up 30.91pc year-on-year to $226.024m in FY21 followed by 37.60pc in electric fans to $32.444m and cement 3.26pc to $267.910m on a year on year basis.

In the budget 2021-22, the government has proposed several measures including reduction in duty on raw materials to promote exports of pharmaceutical, plastic, chemicals, engineering, and value-added textile products.

Food shortages in domestic market and lesser demand in international market led to overall drop in demands for Pakistani food products, especially fruits.

Data compiled by the PBS showed the food basket posted a paltry growth of 0.74pc in the outgoing fiscal year to $4.393bn on a year-on-year basis.

Under this category, exports of rice witnessed a decline of 6.17pc. On the other hand, basmati exports dipped 26.51pc in value and 27.35pc in quantity while non-basmati exports were up by 5.26pc in value.

The export of spices was up by 5.34pc, followed by oil seeds, nuts 212.64pc, meat and products 9.62pc, fish and fish product 1.85pc during the period under review. Contrary to this, export of foreign sales of vegetables up by 7.14pc, fruits 11.16pc, tobacco 0.49pc.

