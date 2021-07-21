Dawn Logo

Telenor adds 300,000 users in Pakistan

ReutersPublished July 21, 2021 - Updated July 22, 2021 08:48am
Telenor said it added 1.3 million customers in Bangladesh and 300,000 users in Pakistan, dwarfing 37,000 new additions in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. — AFP/File
Telenor said it added 1.3 million customers in Bangladesh and 300,000 users in Pakistan, dwarfing 37,000 new additions in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. — AFP/File

STOCKHOLM: Telenor said on Tuesday it saw growth in subscribers in countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan as more people turned to mobile devices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said it added 1.3 million customers in Bangladesh and 300,000 users in Pakistan, dwarfing 37,000 new additions in Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

“A lot of these customers are coming to data use for the first time and in markets like Pakistan and Bangladesh still only 50 per cent of the customers are using data,” CEO Sigve Brekke said in an interview.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2021

