AJK election to vindicate PML-N stance: Shehbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif says the Azad Jammu and Kashmir election will prove to be Kashmiris’ decisive declaration of trust in Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

Paying rich tribute to the intelligence and awareness of the people of AJK, he said on Tuesday that they would start a new chapter of progress, development and prosperity under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He pledged to build motorways, health and education projects and set an example of public service delivery.

Ms Shehbaz said during the campaign the people of Kashmir expressed historic love and support for PML-N. He congratulated the leaders, workers and supporters of PML-N on the extremely successful campaign. “Their vehement expression of love for Nawaz Sharif will be reciprocated through historic development in the region,” he said.Maryam Nawaz is running the campaign of the AJK polls while Shehbaz Sharif chose to stay from it.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2021