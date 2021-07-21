Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 22, 2021

AJK election to vindicate PML-N stance: Shehbaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 21, 2021 - Updated July 22, 2021 09:26am
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said during the campaign the people of Kashmir expressed historic love and support for PML-N. — AFP/File
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said during the campaign the people of Kashmir expressed historic love and support for PML-N. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif says the Azad Jammu and Kashmir election will prove to be Kashmiris’ decisive declaration of trust in Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

Paying rich tribute to the intelligence and awareness of the people of AJK, he said on Tuesday that they would start a new chapter of progress, development and prosperity under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He pledged to build motorways, health and education projects and set an example of public service delivery.

Ms Shehbaz said during the campaign the people of Kashmir expressed historic love and support for PML-N. He congratulated the leaders, workers and supporters of PML-N on the extremely successful campaign. “Their vehement expression of love for Nawaz Sharif will be reciprocated through historic development in the region,” he said.Maryam Nawaz is running the campaign of the AJK polls while Shehbaz Sharif chose to stay from it.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A fragmenting ummah
21 Jul 2021

A fragmenting ummah

A recounting of Muslims who are suffering and of Muslims who are inflicting suffering is an apt exercise for all Muslims as they
Virtual vultures
Updated 22 Jul 2021

Virtual vultures

Pegasus software has stirred a storm of indignation across the globe.
Shifting goalposts
Updated 20 Jul 2021

Shifting goalposts

Afghanistan is one place where proxy war by regional and bigger powers has always been a constant.

Editorial

India’s admission
Updated 21 Jul 2021

India’s admission

It was no secret that India had been manoeuvring behind the scenes to ensure that Pakistan remained on the grey list.
21 Jul 2021

EU headscarf ban

EUROPEAN states have long professed a commitment to the separation of church and state, as well as allowing people ...
Disposal of offal
Updated 22 Jul 2021

Disposal of offal

The least people can do is to make an effort and dump entrails in designated areas.
New blow for Pak-Afghan ties
Updated 20 Jul 2021

New blow for Pak-Afghan ties

Islamabad police need to build a watertight case around their final conclusions because the stakes could not have been higher.
20 Jul 2021

FDI decline

THE worrisome, sharp decline in the more permanent, non-debt-creating foreign direct investment, or FDI, should be a...
20 Jul 2021

Another tragic accident

ALMOST every other week, if not every other day, newspapers report deadly road and rail accidents. It has been ...