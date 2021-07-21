UET’s first female engineering professor

LAHORE: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has appointed first female engineering professor in 100 years.

Dr Saima Yasin has joined the Chemical Engineering Department, becoming the first professor of engineering at the oldest and largest seat of higher learning in engineering and technology since its establishment, initially as the Mughalpura Technical College in 1921.

This also makes her the first female professor of engineering in Punjab. Being the only professor in her department of 23 teachers, the university Syndicate has also appointed her as chairperson of the department, which also makes her the first female chairperson of any engineering department at the UET and the province.

“Dr Saima has achieved an important milestone in the history of this great institution and I’m pleased that it happened during my tenure as VC,” said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2021