Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 20, 2021

British PM Johnson dismissed Covid lockdown 'because people dying were all over 80', ex-aide says

ReutersPublished July 20, 2021 - Updated July 20, 2021 05:57pm
This combition of photos show British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L), and his former special advisor Dominic Cummings (R). — Reuters/File
This combition of photos show British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L), and his former special advisor Dominic Cummings (R). — Reuters/File

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not prepared to impose lockdown restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 to save the elderly and denied the National Health Service would be overwhelmed, his former top adviser said in an interview aired on Monday.

In his first TV interview since leaving his job last year, excerpts of which were released on Monday, Dominic Cummings said Johnson did not want to impose a second lockdown in the autumn last year because "the people who are dying are essentially all over 80".

Cummings also claimed that Johnson wanted to meet Queen Elizabeth, 95, despite signs that the virus was spreading in his office at the start of the pandemic and when the public had been told to avoid all unnecessary contact, particularly with the elderly.

The political adviser, who has accused the government of being responsible for thousands of avoidable Covid-19 deaths, shared a series of messages from October that are allegedly from Johnson to aides.

In one message, Cummings said Johnson joked that the elderly could "get Covid and live longer" because most people dying were past the average age of life expectancy.

Cummings alleges Johnson messaged him to say: "And I no longer buy all this NHS (National Health Service) overwhelmed stuff. Folks I think we may need to recalibrate."

Reuters could not independently verify whether the messages were genuine.

A spokesperson for Johnson said the prime minister had taken "the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice".

Britain's opposition Labour Party said the revelations by Cummings strengthened the case for a public inquiry and were "further evidence that the prime minister has made the wrong calls time and again at the expense of public health".

Cummings told the BBC that Johnson told officials that he should never have agreed to the first lockdown and that he had to convince him not to take the risk of meeting the queen.

"I said, what are you doing, and he said, I'm going to see the queen and I said, what on earth are you talking about, of course you can't go and see the queen," Cummings said he told Johnson. "And he said, he basically just hadn't thought it through."

Despite questioning Johnson's fitness for his role as prime minister and castigating the government's fight against Covid-19, Cummings' criticism has yet to seriously puncture the British leader's ratings in opinion polls.

The full interview will be broadcast on Tuesday.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Falcon1
Jul 20, 2021 06:15pm
Next month, UK will revert to a full lockdown as the full effect of re-opening the economy is felt and more and more people get sick. Johnson is gambling with people's lives.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Very human to curse the dead
Updated 20 Jul 2021

Very human to curse the dead

There’s nothing uniquely anti-Muslim about the celebration of Siddiqui’s death by Hindutva fanatics.
Conduct unbecoming
Updated 19 Jul 2021

Conduct unbecoming

False allegations and intemperate language foster a toxic culture in which uncivil conduct is mainstreamed.

Editorial

New blow for Pak-Afghan ties
Updated 20 Jul 2021

New blow for Pak-Afghan ties

Islamabad police need to build a watertight case around their final conclusions because the stakes could not have been higher.
20 Jul 2021

FDI decline

THE worrisome, sharp decline in the more permanent, non-debt-creating foreign direct investment, or FDI, should be a...
20 Jul 2021

Another tragic accident

ALMOST every other week, if not every other day, newspapers report deadly road and rail accidents. It has been ...
Women workers
Updated 19 Jul 2021

Women workers

Women’s participation in the labour force has dropped from 23.8pc in 2016 to 22.2pc in 2020.
19 Jul 2021

Transparency needed

THE Planning Commission is so frustrated with the workings of one of its attached departments, the National ...
19 Jul 2021

Sindh heritage sites

DOUBTLESS for an under-resourced, developing country such as Pakistan, putting money aside for what are considered...