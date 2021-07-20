Dawn Logo

Indians, Afghans trying to distort facts of 'incident' involving envoy's daughter: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comPublished July 20, 2021 - Updated July 20, 2021 05:19pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday accused Kabul and New Delhi of trying to distort the facts related to the "abduction" of the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan, reiterating that it was not a kidnapping to begin with and is part of a series of attempts to defame and destabilise Pakistan.

Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Silsila Alikhil, was allegedly kidnapped and subsequently released on Friday from Islamabad's commercial hub by unidentified persons, who, reportedly, also subjected her to torture.

According to the victim's statement, she was returning home in the afternoon in a taxi after visiting a bakery in Islamabad's Blue Area when the driver picked up another man, who verbally abused and assaulted her. She was later dropped in an unconscious condition by the taxi driver on a roadside. Her medical report said she had been physically assaulted.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Rashid denied that the taxi drivers had picked up another man during the course of Silsila's rides, maintaining that no evidence of her abduction was found during the investigation.

"No man sat in any taxi and according to our investigation, this is not an abduction case," he said as he repeated his earlier stance. "However, Afghans, [who are] our brothers, and Indians are trying to twist the facts."

He added that conspiracies were also being hatched to cause misunderstandings between Pakistan and China, and create a law and order situation.

"Certain international powers don't want Pakistan and China's friendship [to flourish], and hence, they perpetrated actions such as the Dasu [bus tragedy]," the interior minister alleged.

"Look at their timing. [Johar Town blast] was perpetrated just a day before the FATF [Financial Action Task Force] [meeting]4, the Dasu incident took place right before the JCC [Joint Coordination Committee] meeting [of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor] and the incident involving Afghan envoy's daughter took place just days before the Afghan peace conference."

Terming these incidents a part of "hybrid warfare" against Pakistan, Rashid said "efforts are being made to give a [false] impression to the rest of the world that the security situation in Pakistan is not good."

The minister further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the inspector generals and security agencies to closely monitor the security situation in the country.

He added that despite the findings of the investigation and Silisila's claim being starkly different, a first information report (FIR) of the case had been registered and the state would fight the case on her behalf even though she has left the country.

"We have completed our investigation, but [since] we respect her [Silisla's stance], we have registered an FIR," Rashid said, adding that he hoped she would soon become a part of the investigation.

Replying to a question, the minister said the footage pertaining to the case had been sent to the Foreign Office and now it was their responsibility to inform Afghan diplomats about the situation, adding that the fourth taxi driver involved in the investigation had also been traced.

He maintained that none of the taxi drivers involved in the investigation had a past criminal record that indicated their involvement in the abduction.

"This is all an effort to malign the image of Pakistan," Rashid said, adding that as per the prime minister's directives, the probe of the case was completed within 48 hours and the findings were sent to the FO and the PM House.

Replying to a question, he said the government planned to make the diplomatic enclave in Islamabad a special security zone after Eid holidays.

To another question about the situation in Afghanistan, he said it was the neighboring country's internal matter and Pakistan would accept whatever the Afghans decide.

"The policy of the Pakistani government is clear. We will not interfere in Afghanistan. We will not let anyone use our land against Afghanistan and expect the same in return."

He also assured that Pakistani forces and civil institutions were prepared to deal with the fallout of growing violence in Afghanistan.

Punjabis Chronicles
Jul 20, 2021 04:40pm
Case stands no merits as complainant did not cooperated with police, nor it answer many questions. The police did incredible job and almost resolve the case. She was not kidnapped, the whole affair is a drama for reasons better known to complainant. The malafide attempt to defame Pak failed.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 20, 2021 04:41pm
Desperate attempts by desperate Indians and Afghans. India’s antics I can understand but I’m really disappointed by the attitude of the Afghans. They don’t understand that they can’t change geography no matter how hard they try.
Reply Recommend 0
mohsin
Jul 20, 2021 04:43pm
the adversaries can only be able to defame Pakistan if its relevant corps is lacking diplomatic and foreign relations skills of the superlative order. therefore some introspection is desirable
Reply Recommend 0
Bismillah
Jul 20, 2021 04:44pm
Wait, but pims had concluded she was physically tortured?
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Jul 20, 2021 04:45pm
Seems the world is hell bent on conspiring against the land of the Pure. Lets erect tall fence all around. Feel Safe. Be Safe. Be Happy,
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 20, 2021 04:48pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 20, 2021 04:50pm
Who cares? India just wanted its dual-national Kabul stooges to not attend peace conference in Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Jul 20, 2021 04:52pm
Yes yes always blame others for your incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 20, 2021 04:53pm
enough is enough. Seal the border and than watch these afghanis change their tone. Deny each of them visa.
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Jul 20, 2021 04:54pm
Lets see if india love the afghanis so much that they would give millions of them refugee status in their country. That would go against BJP agenda of being anti-muslim.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Jul 20, 2021 04:54pm
Afghan's ambassador's daughter is kidnapped. PMIK issued instructions to arrest the perpetrators within 48 hours. And Afghanistan is distorting the facts??. Strange statement from the mouth of ignorant minister. Guess this is part of Naya Pakistan promised to us.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Jul 20, 2021 04:56pm
Why ? do we always blame others..it is a defense mechanism in which the ego defends itself against unconscious impulses.I have once to see, if we had ever blamed us for anything. we will be at the stage of break down ..there is nothing wrong in accepting our faults and follies ..what is intelligent worth if we don't learn from our own mistakes.our downfall is a preparation for our up-rise. If you don’t know this secret, we will remain on the floor, blaming our legs instead of our head!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 20, 2021 04:57pm
The Kabul puppets have filled their deep pockets and are ready to flee, like their Indian masters have. The Afghans remain poor. Pakistan was always their only true friend that shared bread and homes with them when others looked away.
Reply Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Jul 20, 2021 04:58pm
Scummy stunt by Afghan embassy personal.
Reply Recommend 0
White Star
Jul 20, 2021 05:00pm
There is no need for any other to make huge efforts to defame. You are doing that job by not investigating the matter and giving conclusions with out any evidence and substance.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 20, 2021 05:04pm
It’s always a little confusing reading our news, one girl picked up, then they are talking about four taxi drivers ? How many taxis does it take to transport one individual from A to B ?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2021 05:05pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday accused Kabul and New Delhi of trying to distort the facts related to the "abduction" of the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan, Afghan puppet government and indian fascist government, buddies in crime.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2021 05:06pm
@A Bostonian, Yes yes always blame others for your incompetence. After Kubushan yadev, dont open your mouth.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jul 20, 2021 05:08pm
Someone please stich zip on his mouth.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 20, 2021 05:09pm
I praise our police and intelligence agencies exposing both Afghanistan and India behind a fake kidnap case of ambassador's daughter. Shame on them for this cheap incident that shown their true colours and evil intentions. Well done our police and ISI, we proud of you!
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail Chacha
Jul 20, 2021 05:15pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Who is right? Nawaz sharif, Doc Salaria ?
Reply Recommend 0
SS
Jul 20, 2021 05:15pm
India and Afghanistan, two peas of the same pod. Beware of a Muslim country that holds idol worshippers closer than their own faith.
Reply Recommend 0

