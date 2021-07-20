Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 20, 2021

International community calls for ‘urgent end’ to Taliban offensive

AFPPublished July 20, 2021 - Updated July 20, 2021 10:25am
In this file photo, an Afghan security officer keeps watch at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, an Afghan security officer keeps watch at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. — Reuters/File

KABUL: More than a dozen diplomatic missions in Afghanistan on Monday called for “an urgent end” to the Taliban’s ruthless military offensive, saying it was at odds with claims they want to secure a political deal to end the conflict.

The statement — signed by the US, EU, and more than a dozen other missions in Kabul — follows another round of inconclusive talks in Doha over the weekend between the Afghan government and the Taliban that many hoped would kickstart the ailing peace process.

“The Taliban’s offensive is in direct contradiction to their claim to support a negotiated settlement,” it read.

“It has resulted in loss of innocent Afghan lives, including through continued targeted killings, displacement of the civilian population, looting and burning of buildings, destruction of vital infrastructure, and damage to communication networks.”

For months, the two sides have been meeting on and off in the Qatari capital, but have achieved little, if any, notable success — with the discussions appearing to have lost momentum as the militants made enormous battlefield gains.

A joint statement released late on Sunday said little more than they had agreed on the need to reach a “just solution”, and to meet again next week.

“We also agreed that there should be no pause in the negotiations,” Abdullah Abdullah, who oversees the Afghan government’s delegation, said on Monday.

He noted, however, that neither side was currently pursuing a joint ceasefire during the talks, despite urgent calls from Afghan civil society and the international community to end the surge in fighting.

On the heels of the weekend summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his administration was also hoping to start talks with the Taliban over the group’s refusal to let Ankara run the Kabul airport after US troops withdraw from Afghanistan.

“We will see what kind of talks we will have with the Taliban and see where these talks take us,” Erdogan told journalists in Istanbul on Monday.

Turkey has been negotiating with US defence officials over an offer to secure Kabul airport, which is key to allowing countries to retain a diplomatic presence in the war-torn country after the troop withdrawal. Last week, the Taliban called Turkey’s offer “reprehensible”.

Despite the latest round of shuttle diplomacy, fighting continued to flare in Afghanistan with both the Taliban and government making claims of taking and re-taking territory in various areas across the country.

Over the weekend, the Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada released his own statement saying he “strenuously favours” a political settlement — even as the hardline Islamist movement continues its sweeping offensive across the nation.

Despite coming days ahead of the Eidul Azha holiday, the statement notably made no mention of a formal call for a ceasefire.

Over the years, the Taliban have announced a series of short truces during Islamic holidays.

However, the group has been criticised for using them to resupply and reinforce their fighters, allowing them to launch devastating onslaughts on Afghanistan’s security forces once the truces expire.

With foreign forces in the last stages of a withdrawal due to be complete by the end of August, the Taliban have cut a huge swath across Afghanistan, capturing hundreds of districts, seizing key border crossings and encircling provincial capitals.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Very human to curse the dead
Updated 20 Jul 2021

Very human to curse the dead

There’s nothing uniquely anti-Muslim about the celebration of Siddiqui’s death by Hindutva fanatics.
Conduct unbecoming
Updated 19 Jul 2021

Conduct unbecoming

False allegations and intemperate language foster a toxic culture in which uncivil conduct is mainstreamed.

Editorial

New blow for Pak-Afghan ties
Updated 20 Jul 2021

New blow for Pak-Afghan ties

Islamabad police need to build a watertight case around their final conclusions because the stakes could not have been higher.
20 Jul 2021

FDI decline

THE worrisome, sharp decline in the more permanent, non-debt-creating foreign direct investment, or FDI, should be a...
20 Jul 2021

Another tragic accident

ALMOST every other week, if not every other day, newspapers report deadly road and rail accidents. It has been ...
Women workers
Updated 19 Jul 2021

Women workers

Women’s participation in the labour force has dropped from 23.8pc in 2016 to 22.2pc in 2020.
19 Jul 2021

Transparency needed

THE Planning Commission is so frustrated with the workings of one of its attached departments, the National ...
19 Jul 2021

Sindh heritage sites

DOUBTLESS for an under-resourced, developing country such as Pakistan, putting money aside for what are considered...