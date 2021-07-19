Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2021

'Pakistan being targeted through hybrid warfare,' NSA Yusuf says in briefing on Afghan 'abduction' incident

Dawn.comPublished July 19, 2021 - Updated July 19, 2021 07:53pm
National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speak at the press conference. — DawnNewsTV
National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speak at the press conference. — DawnNewsTV

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Monday that Pakistan was currently a target of "hybrid warfare" and an entire network of information warfare was being used against the country.

He made the remarks during a press briefing on the alleged abduction and release of the Afghan ambassador's daughter in Islamabad last week.

Yusuf recalled that the EU DisinfoLab had exposed an India-based network of fake websites and media outlets doing propaganda against Pakistan.

He said fake accounts and bots were being used to create a "narrative" against Pakistan, including regarding the incident involving the Afghan envoy's daughter.

Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Silsila, was reportedly abducted on Friday from Islamabad’s commercial area by unidentified persons who also allegedly subjected her to torture.

According to her, she was returning home in the afternoon in a taxi after visiting a bakery in Islamabad’s Blue Area when the driver picked up another man who verbally abused and assaulted her. She was later dropped in an unconscious condition by the roadside. Her medical report said she had been physically assaulted.

Sharing slides on data gathered by the government, Yusuf said hashtags were being trended on a daily basis to create false impressions including that Pakistan "is doing something [wrong] in Afghanistan" and that the security situation in Pakistan was poor.

"This is part of an orchestrated campaign of which various fronts have been opened against Pakistan," he said, adding that the same accounts that did "fake propaganda" regarding Balochistan or Kashmir were also doing propaganda ever since the alleged abduction incident took place. According to Yusuf, some of these accounts were operated from inside Pakistan, while the rest were controlled from Afghanistan, India and the West.

As an example, the NSA showed a tweet by a verified Indian Twitter account that contained a false picture of the Afghan envoy's daughter showing her in an injured state.

More to follow.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jul 19, 2021 07:26pm
Sir we stand together. And as for the hybrid war, "when the going gets tough, the Pakistanis get going".
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Jul 19, 2021 07:29pm
Wonder why Mr.Moeed Yusuf issues such political statements when his office(of NSA) is not a political one. He should come to the press with proofs, not time pass talk.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Walk in their skin
Updated 19 Jul 2021

Walk in their skin

Like most other liberties, the right to religious freedom is a two-way street.
Magic mushrooms
Updated 19 Jul 2021

Magic mushrooms

Here is a life form that thrives on radiation.

Editorial

Women workers
Updated 19 Jul 2021

Women workers

Women’s participation in the labour force has dropped from 23.8pc in 2016 to 22.2pc in 2020.
19 Jul 2021

Transparency needed

THE Planning Commission is so frustrated with the workings of one of its attached departments, the National ...
19 Jul 2021

Sindh heritage sites

DOUBTLESS for an under-resourced, developing country such as Pakistan, putting money aside for what are considered...
Tashkent exchange
Updated 18 Jul 2021

Tashkent exchange

A FROSTY exchange between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a conference in Uzbek...
18 Jul 2021

Growing Delta threat

WE are back to the brink of a Covid-19 disaster. With just over 4.5m citizens in the country fully vaccinated,...
18 Jul 2021

South Africa riots

SOUTH Africa has seen intense violence over the past week, as rioters have run amok looting and pillaging, with the...