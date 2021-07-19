Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2021

33 killed, over 40 injured in bus-truck collision on Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan

Safdar MahmoodPublished July 19, 2021 - Updated July 19, 2021 08:59pm
At least 33 people were killed and over 40 were injured when a passenger bus collided with truck on the Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab, officials said. — DawnNewsTv
At least 33 people were killed and over 40 were injured when a passenger bus collided with truck on the Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab, officials said. — DawnNewsTv

At least 33 people were killed and over 40 were injured on Monday when a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Sialkot to Rajanpur.

Initially, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Irshad Ahmed confirmed that 29 people, including women and children, had died in the incident. He said rescue officials reached the site soon after the accident, adding that dead bodies and the injured were being transferred to the DHQ Teaching Hospital DG Khan.

Later, DHQ Teaching Hospital Medical College principal Dr Asif Qureshi told Dawn.com that the death toll from the accident had risen to 33.

According to the hospital management, four of the 41 injured were in a critical condition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked & deeply saddened to learn of the tragic road accident of a Rajanpur bound bus, near DG Khan resulting in the loss of 30 precious lives". He added that he had directed the Punjab government to offer swift support to the victims' families.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed his sorrow over the deaths in the accident. He said the incident was nothing less than a "calamity" for people going back home for the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays.

"May God raise the dead to a higher level in Paradise [and] give the family the courage to bear the trauma," he tweeted.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: "When will we as a nation realise that violation of traffic rules is fatal? Public transport drivers are the trustees of people's lives [and] they need to take further precaution."

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the incident was very "sad and tragic".

"The heart is aggrieved at the loss of precious lives in the accident. The Punjab government shares in the grief and pain of the victims' families in this hour of grief," she tweeted.

She said that an emergency had been imposed in the hospitals and the injured were being provided with the "best medical treatment facilities", with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar himself supervising all matters.

"Report of the incident has been sought. The perpetrators of negligence in the accident will be brought to justice," she added.

Chief Minister Buzdar also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He said in a message on Twitter that the injured were being provided the best medical treatment and strict action would be taken against persons due to whose negligence the accident had taken place.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: "Deeply pained & heart-broken at the tragic loss of precious lives in a road accident in DG Khan. Can't imagine the anguish the affected families should be going through. May Allah give them Sabr! They are in our thoughts & prayers. Inna Lillah e Wainna Elahi Rajioon!"

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
We the people
Jul 19, 2021 10:15am
Terrible news continue from DG Khan. Sad
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jul 19, 2021 10:23am
Such a bad news for families. Nobody follows traffic rules. Hope there was no Chinese in the bus.
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Jul 19, 2021 10:30am
Is that it? No investigation into what caused the accident and no measures to prevent such accidents in the future?
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer Khan
Jul 19, 2021 10:49am
Such tragic accidents are the result of speed and incompetent drivers who take unnecessary risks. Its all too easy to get a licence.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 19, 2021 10:57am
Sorry for the loss. Can't understand why one bad thing after another?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 19, 2021 12:14pm
Non of the government gives damn about fixing the traffic problems of the country. Thousands of people die every year but of no action.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jul 19, 2021 12:15pm
Now if both the drivers survived we need to hang them.its not speeding and incompetence its ego.All these pakistani drivers dot he same thing here in dubai and thats the reason they are involved in accidents.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 19, 2021 12:29pm
Road accidents are so common in Pakistan, the authorities should make a study, why accidents are rising in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 19, 2021 12:35pm
Rest In Peace and soon recovery for injured.
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jul 19, 2021 12:41pm
Sorry about your loss, good people. Please drive sanely.
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
Jul 19, 2021 01:33pm
Who monitors the speed these bus/coach drivers go. I have driven many times only to be taken over by these lunatic drivers.
Reply Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 19, 2021 01:53pm
@Asif, Govt. is busy focusing on 'rights of Kashmiris' rather than doing anything for its own people no food, no education for own people but grabbing Kashmir is main agenda
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Jul 19, 2021 01:55pm
Roads in Pakistan are in miserable condition. Bus drivers travel at a very high speed that is not compatible with the road conditions. Government must impose lower speed limit.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaya
Jul 19, 2021 01:57pm
Is it the same type of accident that killed Chinese workers ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid
Jul 19, 2021 02:18pm
Utterly horrifying news! Why are news reports full of usual tweets from different politicians? Why not include more details about victims, cause of accident, and a little background?
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 19, 2021 02:26pm
one thing we can do to reduce such incidents is require all public vehicles like buses to have dashcams fitted. Encourage private drivers also to have them fitted and provide a means for drivers to submit video of dangerous driving online to police. It is only when there is fear of sanction and fear of eyes around, people will behave and drive more safely.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 19, 2021 02:32pm
What a gruesome, gigantic, grave, grim, gross and great tragedy just before Eid-al-Adha 1442 A.H.? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon?
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Jul 19, 2021 08:05pm
If it's an airplane crash there's lots of hue and cry. Rich people die after all. Nobody cares if dozens of poor die everyday in these horrible road accidents.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Walk in their skin
Updated 19 Jul 2021

Walk in their skin

Like most other liberties, the right to religious freedom is a two-way street.
Magic mushrooms
Updated 19 Jul 2021

Magic mushrooms

Here is a life form that thrives on radiation.

Editorial

Women workers
Updated 19 Jul 2021

Women workers

Women’s participation in the labour force has dropped from 23.8pc in 2016 to 22.2pc in 2020.
19 Jul 2021

Transparency needed

THE Planning Commission is so frustrated with the workings of one of its attached departments, the National ...
19 Jul 2021

Sindh heritage sites

DOUBTLESS for an under-resourced, developing country such as Pakistan, putting money aside for what are considered...
Tashkent exchange
Updated 18 Jul 2021

Tashkent exchange

A FROSTY exchange between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a conference in Uzbek...
18 Jul 2021

Growing Delta threat

WE are back to the brink of a Covid-19 disaster. With just over 4.5m citizens in the country fully vaccinated,...
18 Jul 2021

South Africa riots

SOUTH Africa has seen intense violence over the past week, as rioters have run amok looting and pillaging, with the...