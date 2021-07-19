Afghan conflict not in Pakistan’s interest: PM

ISLAMABAD: The For­eign Office on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Ashraf Ghani had in their recent meeting at Tashkent exchanged views on the Afghan peace process and relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Inter­national Conference on “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Oppor­tunities” held in the Uzbek capital on July 16.

According to FO spokesperson’s office, Prime Minister Khan highlighted that Pakistan has always supported a united, peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for the Afghan peace process, emphasising that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. He stressed that instability and conflict were not in Pakistan’s interest.

The prime minister reiterated the call for immediate reduction in violence. It was also emphasised that imposition of a government by force would not lead to the resolution of Afghan conflict and a negotiated political settlement among the Afghan sides was the only way forward. Pakistan will continue its efforts to urge all parties to engage constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution.

The two leaders agreed to further enhance Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations. It was stressed that negative statements from the Afghan side vitiated the environment and there was a need to build trust.

The two sides agreed to undertake necessary measures through mutual consultations to evolve bilateral mechanism to address each other’s concerns in the security arena.

The meeting, according to the FO, was held in a constructive atmosphere and the two leaders agreed to remain in contact.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2021