Afghan conflict not in Pakistan’s interest: PM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished July 19, 2021 - Updated July 19, 2021 09:08am
According to FO spokesperson's office, Prime Minister Khan highlighted that Pakistan has always supported a united, peaceful and stable Afghanistan.
— Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram/File

ISLAMABAD: The For­eign Office on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Ashraf Ghani had in their recent meeting at Tashkent exchanged views on the Afghan peace process and relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Inter­national Conference on “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Oppor­tunities” held in the Uzbek capital on July 16.

According to FO spokesperson’s office, Prime Minister Khan highlighted that Pakistan has always supported a united, peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for the Afghan peace process, emphasising that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. He stressed that instability and conflict were not in Pakistan’s interest.

The prime minister reiterated the call for immediate reduction in violence. It was also emphasised that imposition of a government by force would not lead to the resolution of Afghan conflict and a negotiated political settlement among the Afghan sides was the only way forward. Pakistan will continue its efforts to urge all parties to engage constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution.

The two leaders agreed to further enhance Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations. It was stressed that negative statements from the Afghan side vitiated the environment and there was a need to build trust.

The two sides agreed to undertake necessary measures through mutual consultations to evolve bilateral mechanism to address each other’s concerns in the security arena.

The meeting, according to the FO, was held in a constructive atmosphere and the two leaders agreed to remain in contact.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2021

Justice
Jul 19, 2021 09:16am
IK should use restraints in his anti-Afghan statements. Terrorists get motivated by such statements and do bad things against Afghans and other foreigners.
Tahir Raouf
Jul 19, 2021 09:23am
Yes its true this conflict is not in Pakistan’s interest but must ask those who framed this policy
Zulfiqar
Jul 19, 2021 09:40am
Afghan government is a puppet regime. Unless there is a free and fair election and a representative government, nothing will change.
Cardiac Arrest
Jul 19, 2021 09:58am
@Zulfiqar, free and fair elections conducted by UN is the need. Not a violent Taliban government
Vijay B.
Jul 19, 2021 10:02am
Now that IK has expressed his views to Ashraf Ghani, all will be well and there will be peace in Afghanistan. TY IK.
FAZ
Jul 19, 2021 10:09am
Ashraf Ghani not in Pakistan interests. Period!
