Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 19, 2021

Scholarships instituted in honour of couple killed in Canada attack

Amin AhmedPublished July 19, 2021 - Updated July 19, 2021 08:56am
The “MadihaSalman Memorial Scholarship in Civil and Environmental Engineering” will go each year to a full-time female graduate student enrolled in a doctoral or master’s programme within the department of civil and environmental engineering. — Creative commons/File
The “MadihaSalman Memorial Scholarship in Civil and Environmental Engineering” will go each year to a full-time female graduate student enrolled in a doctoral or master’s programme within the department of civil and environmental engineering. — Creative commons/File

ISLAMABAD: The Wes­tern University of Ontario, Canada, has announced setting up two scholarships in honour of Salman Afzaal and Madiha Salman, the couple killed along with two other family members in an attack in Ontario on June 6.

The award will help ensure the people remember how Madiha Salman and her husband Salman Afzaal lived as people who embraced inclusion, valued education and built up their community.

The “MadihaSalman Memorial Scholarship in Civil and Environmental Engineering” will go each year to a full-time female graduate student enrolled in a doctoral or master’s programme within the department of civil and environmental engineering, whose research is focused on environmental engineering.

The June 6 Ontario incident claimed lives of four Pakistanis

Madiha earned her master’s in engineering at Western and was working for her PhD in environmental engineering.

The university awarded Madiha a posthumous doctorate during June’s virtual graduation ceremony.

“As a Muslim, Madiha strongly believed in inclusivity and so this award will be open to students who advocate for inclusion of all races and religions,” a spokesperson for her family said.

The university has also established the Sal­manAfzaalMemorial Scholarship in Physical Therapy, to be awarded each year to a full-time graduate student enrolled in a doctoral or master’s programme in health and rehabilitation sciences. Preference will be given to a student involved in leadership, research and/or innovation in physical therapy. Salman earned his master’s at Western in 2010 and worked as a physiotherapist in long-term care homes.

The couple had been walking on a west London sidewalk with their 15-year-old daughter Yumna, nine-year-old son Fayez and Salman’s mother on the evening of June 6 when they were hit by a truck. The London police allege the driver targeted them for being Muslims.

The tragedy sparked shock, grief and anger through­out Canada and around the world. Western, London and the nation rallied in support of the family and to condemn Islamophobia. A vigil, an inter-faith memorial walk, and their funeral drew tens of thousands of mourners.

Endorsed by the family, the scholarships will offer comfort and commemoration, said Western University President Alan Shepard.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

The politics of Covid vaccines

The politics of Covid vaccines

Even as the threat from new variants of the coronavirus looms, Pakistan must also contend with the political economy of vaccines

Opinion

Walk in their skin
19 Jul 2021

Walk in their skin

Like most other liberties, the right to religious freedom is a two-way street.

Editorial

19 Jul 2021

Women workers

WOMEN make up almost half the country’s population. But they form a very small part of the workforce with Pakistan...
19 Jul 2021

Transparency needed

THE Planning Commission is so frustrated with the workings of one of its attached departments, the National ...
19 Jul 2021

Sindh heritage sites

DOUBTLESS for an under-resourced, developing country such as Pakistan, putting money aside for what are considered...
Tashkent exchange
Updated 18 Jul 2021

Tashkent exchange

A FROSTY exchange between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a conference in Uzbek...
18 Jul 2021

Growing Delta threat

WE are back to the brink of a Covid-19 disaster. With just over 4.5m citizens in the country fully vaccinated,...
18 Jul 2021

South Africa riots

SOUTH Africa has seen intense violence over the past week, as rioters have run amok looting and pillaging, with the...