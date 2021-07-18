Vote for the party whose leader is 'honest and trustworthy', PM Imran tells AJK youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged people to ask themselves and others whether they were voting for "honest" and "trustworthy" political leaders on the day of the July 25 election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an election campaign rally in AJK's Bhimber district, the premier said: "When you go to vote on [July] 25 you have to ask a question from the rest of the voters that whether the parties they're voting for have honest and trustworthy leaders or not."

He said the world respected honest individuals who did justice, pointing to the example of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who, according to the prime minister, was similarly respected by his political opponents.

The premier stressed that if party leaders weren't trustworthy then it did not matter if their candidates were trustworthy. However, he said, if the leader was trustworthy and the political candidates were do number (dishonest) then the latter would be afraid of committing any illicit acts due to fear of being caught and stopped.

At another rally in Mirpur later, Prime Minister Imran reiterated this point and said it might have been "possible that the PTI nominated a sketchy candidate, I can't say, but I assure you that whoever comes under [me], if I myself am not stealing and making money then how will I allow them to?"

He called upon the people to vote irrespective of familial, friendly or tribal bonds on July 25.

"The vision is bigger, just look at one thing that whether the leader of the [candidate] you're voting for is sadiq (honest) and ameen (righteous) or not."

'Courts are free'

During both of his addresses, the prime minister railed against leaders of the opposition PML-N and PPP who he said were abroad and didn't appear in their court cases. He questioned why they didn't appear in their cases when the courts in the country were free and had sent government ministers to jail as well.

Prime Minister Imran further said he did not leave the country when "politically motivated cases" against him were taken up by the Supreme Court and provided every piece of evidence asked for.

"I gave every answer in court [and] I didn't run abroad because I didn't commit theft — they ran abroad because they were looting the country for 30 years."