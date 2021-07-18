Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 18, 2021

PM Imran plans on making AJK a new province, claims Maryam

Dawn.comPublished July 18, 2021 - Updated July 18, 2021 05:59pm
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz says the prime minister wants to bring a “puppet PM” to power in Kashmir in order to impose his decisions on the people. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz says the prime minister wants to bring a “puppet PM” to power in Kashmir in order to impose his decisions on the people. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan plans on making Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) a new province of Pakistan, insisting that “a decision has already been taken in this regard.”

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider had raised similar concerns during a session of the AJK Legislative Assembly last month, and remarked that the region would not become a province until "the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir decides to do so through vote.”

In her address to a public meeting in Dhirkot today, Maryam said PM Imran wanted to bring a “puppet PM” to power in Kashmir in order to impose his decisions on people but warned that “the PML-N will not allow this."

She also lambasted the government over its much used slogan of bringing “Tabdeeli” (change) to Pakistan, saying any change the government actually ended up bringing was “destruction”.

She alleged that the prime minister's rally in AJK yesterday was organised through taxpayers’ money, also saying that the ruling party couldn’t even gather enough people to call it a public gathering.

She said there were talks of “minus Nawaz Sharif”, but the people of Pakistan had reversed the narrative in favour of the PML-N leader. “I can safely declare that this is a revolution as people have converged here in large numbers and Nawaz Sharif has clearly won and his enemy has been defeated,” she added.

Maryam said the PML-N campaign was so strong that PM Imran had to personally pay AJK a visit. "He (the prime minister) thought of initiating his campaign from Kashmir Bagh to match the popularity of the PML-N," she said.

The PML-N leader urged her party supporters to not return to their homes on the election day until the PML-N candidate was declared the winner. "Not allow anyone to steal your vote,” she added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asif
Jul 18, 2021 06:00pm
Well they already carry Pakistani passports and cnics so this is the logical next step.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail Anwar
Jul 18, 2021 06:06pm
Whatever Imran Khan the PM of Pakistan will, it will be in the long term interest of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Wolf
Jul 18, 2021 06:09pm
Not a bad idea. This is what India has done and why shouldn't Pakistan do the same and resolve the issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Jul 18, 2021 06:11pm
Her only qualification is that she represents thieves and don’t at all feel ashamed for that.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 18, 2021 06:11pm
What is wrong in making a new province. Is it your Idea ?
Reply Recommend 0
Mukhtar Khan
Jul 18, 2021 06:12pm
Can ever say any thing positive, quit being a politician for a moment and tell us how would you improve Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jul 18, 2021 06:24pm
We must support General Qamar Bajwa for his sincerest effort to resolve the Kashmir issue once for all. Making it a province is the only way forward. Maryam should be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Jul 18, 2021 06:27pm
Making Kashmir province solves long time running problem with inda. Great job if done
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Jul 18, 2021 06:57pm
She is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Jul 18, 2021 07:03pm
About time - make Kashmir a Province - nothing wrong with that
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Jul 18, 2021 07:09pm
Now how does she know that I wonder.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

The politics of Covid vaccines

The politics of Covid vaccines

Even as the threat from new variants of the coronavirus looms, Pakistan must also contend with the political economy of vaccines

Opinion

A life cut short so cruelly
18 Jul 2021

A life cut short so cruelly

Danish Siddiqui represented the best in journalism at a time when all kinds of charlatans have invaded the profession.
The Afghan end-game
Updated 18 Jul 2021

The Afghan end-game

It would be reasonable to predict that the days of the Kabul regime are numbered.

Editorial

Tashkent exchange
Updated 18 Jul 2021

Tashkent exchange

A FROSTY exchange between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a conference in Uzbek...
18 Jul 2021

Growing Delta threat

WE are back to the brink of a Covid-19 disaster. With just over 4.5m citizens in the country fully vaccinated,...
18 Jul 2021

South Africa riots

SOUTH Africa has seen intense violence over the past week, as rioters have run amok looting and pillaging, with the...
Chinese targeted
Updated 17 Jul 2021

Chinese targeted

THE terror attack which led to the death of Chinese nationals and locals in Dasu is yet another reminder that the...
17 Jul 2021

Housing concerns

THE State Bank has said that housing and construction finance has increased by 75pc to Rs259bn during the last ...
17 Jul 2021

Routine vaccination

A RECENT survey of countrywide routine immunisation coverage has revealed some encouraging results. According to the...