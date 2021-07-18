Dawn Logo

Afghan envoy's daughter not abducted, it is an 'international racket' led by RAW: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comPublished July 18, 2021 - Updated July 18, 2021 11:30pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTv
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday denied the abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan in Islamabad, saying it was an "international racket" led by Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to defame Pakistan.

Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Silsila Alikhil, was allegedly kidnapped on Friday from the federal capital’s commercial hub by unidentified persons, who also subjected her to torture.

She was returning home in the afternoon in a taxi after visiting a bakery in Islamabad's Blue Area when the driver picked up another man, who verbally abused and assaulted her. She was later dropped in an unconscious condition by the taxi driver on a roadside.

Speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Rashid said the investigation carried out so far had not shown that the woman was abducted.

"There has been no kidnapping," he said. "I want to tell the entire nation, this is an international racket, an international conspiracy, this is the agenda of RAW," he added, saying the Indian intelligence agency had propagated the impression of her abduction across the world.

Rashid said the woman hired a taxi at Khadda Market, “then she heads to Daman-i-Koh in a second cab, and subsequently hires a third taxi from F-9 park, but she is refusing to accept that she visited Rawalpindi”.

He added that Silsila also used internet after reaching Daman-i-Koh.

“There is just one patch left in our investigation. We have found three taxis involved in the incident. The woman reached Daman-i-Koh from Rawalpindi but skipped stopping midway at her residence. We are just trying to find another footage of her movement from Rawalpindi,” he added.

The minister said this was the first incident of its kind in Pakistan. “Everything will be clear the moment we discover the fourth footage,” he added.

Rashid said the ambassador's daughter gave her mobile phone to authorities after erasing all records, but the government was extending all-out cooperation to her. “But some people are doing propaganda on directions of Indian agency RAW,” he added.

Taxi drivers questioned

Earlier in the day, Rashid said that the taxi drivers who drove the daughter of the Afghan ambassador before her alleged brief abduction have been interrogated and a first information report has been registered.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: "I want to inform the international media that the police is investigating the report of the Afghan ambassador's daughter issue ... and we have registered a case on her request under [sections] 34 (common intent), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the PPC (Pakistan Penal Code)."

He said the interviews of the trio of taxi drivers whose cars the ambassador's daughter had sat in have been recorded. Rashid said the first driver had driven the envoy's daughter to Khadda Market, a second had then driven her to Rawalpindi, and a third had driven her from Daman-i-Koh.

The interior minister said that footage of her trip from Rawalpindi to Daman-i-Koh was missing and the matter was under investigation. He said the "riddle" would be solved by the evening and all aspects of the case would be unearthed.

Rashid said the Afghan embassy was also in touch and cooperating in the investigation, which he said would be completed "maybe tomorrow or the day after ".

He said the Islamabad police, investigation agencies and the Foreign Office were working on the case, adding that it was their "top priority" as per the prime minister's directives to solve the case and arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

'China only asked for similarity of stance'

Regarding the investigation in the Dasu bus tragedy, which on Wednesday took the lives of 13 people, including nine Chinese, Rashid said the Ministry of Interior was hosting the 15 Chinese officials, who visited Dasu yesterday (July 17) and were added to the joint investigation team.

"They (the Chinese) just said one thing that our stance and yours should be the same because Pakistan and China's friendship is inexhaustible and taller than the Himalayas," the interior minister said.

He also said that despite contrary reports, work at the Dasu hydropower project was continuing, will continue and no hindrances will be allowed in the way of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

"The Chinese government fully thinks that we are fulfilling our responsibility more than our capability and has thanked us for [work by] Pakistan's agencies, investigation and hospitality of the interior ministry."

Comments (27)
Tunio
Jul 18, 2021 02:55pm
Why crimes are on rise in Islamabad?
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jul 18, 2021 03:03pm
The real culprit will never be caught. An innoceent poor guy will be made sacrafical victim to please both the PM and the Afghan authority.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Jul 18, 2021 03:09pm
Silsilla was traveling all over Islamabad and Rawalpindi in Taxis. Why ??
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 18, 2021 03:16pm
Good for nothing guy. He will do with interior ministry what he did with railway.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Jul 18, 2021 03:16pm
Our police only acts when the Prime Minister takes notice. Unbelievable.
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Jul 18, 2021 03:34pm
He has no clue
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jul 18, 2021 03:35pm
Why the abductors left the women with her phone?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 18, 2021 03:42pm
India, the only pathetic country that thinks exporting terror can save it from fallout of its leaders' failed policies.
Reply Recommend 0
yamulla
Jul 18, 2021 03:50pm
She was out to meet her clients and got busted by agencies
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Jul 18, 2021 03:54pm
He is being kept busy with all the incidents taking place.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Jul 18, 2021 03:56pm
@Lostrack, Silsilla was driving all over Islamabad and Rawalpindi in Taxis. Do you have any clues why ?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 18, 2021 04:02pm
Sadly he said the same thing about Asad Toors attackers...but no action.
Reply Recommend 0
MK
Jul 18, 2021 04:07pm
Why was she going in a taxi??
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Jul 18, 2021 04:17pm
Amazing, Abductors took taxi to abduct
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Jan
Jul 18, 2021 04:22pm
Why is the government machinery in panic mode on this incident because it's not the only incident of this nature ?
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 18, 2021 04:43pm
Everyone knows who's behind this. The style and the confidence with which all this has been done is too traditional and well known
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Jul 18, 2021 04:49pm
@Jo, even then nothing happens .
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid
Jul 18, 2021 05:13pm
Why was she travelling in taxi. She herself is guilty of violating protocols
Reply Recommend 0
Wasim Jaweed
Jul 18, 2021 05:17pm
@Moiz, is nobody allowed to travel by taxi?
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Jul 18, 2021 05:46pm
Daughter of Afghan envoy traveling in taxi . Why ? Booked by mobile phone ? Is it for real?
Reply Recommend 0
Khader
Jul 18, 2021 06:03pm
The Minister talks as if he has achieved great result only when a FIR is registered. The police is yet to identify the criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
Khader
Jul 18, 2021 06:06pm
@Wasim Jaweed, Blaming the lady victim as per the culture
Reply Recommend 0
Hamad
Jul 18, 2021 06:16pm
Why embassy vehicles were not used ? Why a private taxi ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ishrat salim
Jul 18, 2021 06:31pm
@Wasim Jaweed, International diplomatic protocol does not allow any diplomat or their family members to travel in taxi other than their own vehicle with security staff. They should also inform local security agencies if anyone leaving to go anywhere in the city. This is what the Afghan ambassador family violated and now blaming Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 18, 2021 06:45pm
Just an eyewash...
Reply Recommend 0
Uddin
Jul 18, 2021 06:47pm
Why was she driving in taxis ? Her father can’t afford her a car and driver ?? Something is soo fishy in here !
Reply Recommend 0
yamulla
Jul 18, 2021 07:58pm
@Moiz, taxi will ride in taxi whatelse
Reply Recommend 0

