Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 18, 2021

Pakistan reopens Afghan border at Chaman

Saleem ShahidPublished July 18, 2021 - Updated July 18, 2021 08:28am
Security officials deployed at the border crossing point were strictly checking documents of the Afghans. — Reuters/File
Security officials deployed at the border crossing point were strictly checking documents of the Afghans. — Reuters/File

QUETTA: Pakistan reopened its border with Afghanistan at Chaman on Saturday to allow several thousand Afghan nationals to cross into their country, who had been stranded in Pakistani territory due to border closure by Pakistani authorities after the Taliban captured Spin Boldak and Wesh areas of Afghanistan last week.

This was the second time that Pakistan opened the border crossing in the last four days for sending back Afghan nationals, including women, children and patients, to their country.

“Pakistan opened its border at Chaman as several thousand Afghan families had gathered at the border and were seeking permission to cross into their country,” a senior administration official told Dawn over the phone. Pakistani citizens who had been stuck in Wesh were also allowed by the Taliban officials to return home, he added.

The Afghans who returned home along with their families carried wheat flour, ghee, cooking oil and other edible items purchased from Chaman and Quetta.

“Pakistan has reopened its border with Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds to allow Afghan families to return home and celebrate Eid in their country,” Assistant Commissioner Arif Kakar said.

Security officials deployed at the border crossing point were strictly checking documents of the Afghans.

“Over 150 Pakistanis came back to Chaman from Wesh,” border officials said, adding that only those Pakistanis were allowed to return who had computerised national identity cards and other required documents.

Meanwhile, sources said that Spin Boldak and border town of Wesh, where fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters had ceased, were still in the control of Taliban who could be seen taking position in the check-posts established in and around Wesh Mandi.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A life cut short so cruelly
18 Jul 2021

A life cut short so cruelly

Danish Siddiqui represented the best in journalism at a time when all kinds of charlatans have invaded the profession.
The Afghan end-game
Updated 18 Jul 2021

The Afghan end-game

It would be reasonable to predict that the days of the Kabul regime are numbered.

Editorial

Tashkent exchange
Updated 18 Jul 2021

Tashkent exchange

A FROSTY exchange between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a conference in Uzbek...
18 Jul 2021

Growing Delta threat

WE are back to the brink of a Covid-19 disaster. With just over 4.5m citizens in the country fully vaccinated,...
18 Jul 2021

South Africa riots

SOUTH Africa has seen intense violence over the past week, as rioters have run amok looting and pillaging, with the...
Chinese targeted
Updated 17 Jul 2021

Chinese targeted

THE terror attack which led to the death of Chinese nationals and locals in Dasu is yet another reminder that the...
17 Jul 2021

Housing concerns

THE State Bank has said that housing and construction finance has increased by 75pc to Rs259bn during the last ...
17 Jul 2021

Routine vaccination

A RECENT survey of countrywide routine immunisation coverage has revealed some encouraging results. According to the...